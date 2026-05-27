Beelink Unveils Wildcat Lake Lineup Powered by Intel 18A

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Beelink has officially introduced its first product lineup based on Intel’s latest Wildcat Lake low-power platform, bringing next-generation performance, AI capabilities and efficiency to compact desktop systems. The new series includes two mini PCs and one NAS-oriented device, making Beelink the first tech brand to deploy Wildcat Lake across multiple product categories.

Intel 18A: A Fundamental Leap

At the core of the platform is Intel’s advanced 18A process technology. The new node introduces RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery, significantly improving power efficiency, thermal performance, and signal stability compared to previous FinFET-based designs. Combined with Intel’s new Cougar Cove performance cores and Darkmont efficiency cores, Wildcat Lake delivers higher performance at lower power consumption.

The Intel Core 3 304 processor powers Beelink’s entire Wildcat Lake product lineup. The chip features one performance core, four efficiency cores, integrated Xe3-LPG graphics, and a built-in NPU for AI workloads. Compared to the previous Core i3-N305, Core 3 304 delivers 120% higher single-core performance and around 60% better multi-core performance. The processor also offers up to 24 TOPS of total AI compute power, supporting AI-assisted productivity, local inference, and real-time intelligent applications.

A Full Product Matrix

All three Beelink systems support dual USB4 ports and 10GbE networking while targeting different user scenarios.

The EQ mini focuses on minimalist desktop setups with an ultra-compact design and integrated 45W power supply for everyday productivity and AI workloads.

The EQi adds dual-network support with a combination of 10GbE and 2.5GbE Ethernet, plus an integrated 85W power supply, making it suitable for networking, edge computing, and multitasking environments.

The ME Pro combines mini PC and NAS functionality into a single compact platform, featuring dual 3.5-inch drive bays alongside 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking for storage-heavy productivity and AI applications.

The new lineup also reflects the growing shift toward compact AI-ready desktops that prioritize efficiency, connectivity, and versatile deployment. By combining modern AI acceleration with low-power operation, Beelink is positioning Wildcat Lake systems as practical solutions for home users, creators, small businesses, and edge computing environments.

With the launch of the Wildcat Lake lineup, Beelink aims to bring Intel 18A technology and AI acceleration into more accessible, low-power systems, helping expand AI PCs beyond the premium market and into mainstream desktop computing.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988546/Product_Matrix.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988547/Beelink_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beelink-unveils-wildcat-lake-lineup-powered-by-intel-18a-302782876.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress/pr-newswire