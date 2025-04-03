China-India ties at 75: ‘Dragon-Elephant Tango’ will benefit both

(Adnkronos) – BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2025 – CGTN published an article on China-India relations as the two Asian neighbors celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, exploring the bilateral cooperation and exchanges and emphasizing why working together will benefit both countries, the region and the world. China and India celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Tuesday with mutual congratulatory messages from their leaders. In his message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Chinese President Xi Jinping described China-India ties as the “Dragon-Elephant Tango,” symbolizing a harmonious partnership between the countries’ emblematic animals. He noted that realizing the “Dragon-Elephant Tango” is the right choice for the two sides, as it serves the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples. China-India relations have made positive strides over the past year. Last October, President Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Kazan, Russia, signaling a new phase of engagement. Since then, both sides have worked to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, strengthening exchanges at various levels and achieving a series of positive outcomes.

‘Partners of mutual achievement’

Noting that China and India, as ancient civilizations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South, are both at a critical stage of their respective modernization efforts, Xi called on the two sides to be partners of mutual achievement. In an interview with CGTN, Harsh Pant, vice president for Studies and Foreign Policy at the leading Indian think tank Observer Research Foundation, pointed out that the two major economies should engage with each other much more substantively on economic matters amid simmering global trade tensions. “If they continue to work according to the principles of free and open global trade, I think that can inspire other countries to do the same,” he noted. He added the cooperation between the two sides could bring long-term sustainability to the current global economic order. China reclaimed its position as India’s top trading partner last year, surpassing the United States after a two-year gap, according to the latest report from the Global Trade Research Initiative. Bilateral trade between the two Asian giants reached $118.4 billion in 2024, reflecting a four-percent increase from $113.8 billion in 2023. Both countries have leveraged their strengths in technology and production. While China remains a vital supplier of industrial goods such as electronics, machinery and chemicals, it imports pharmaceuticals, agricultural products and software services from India. Beyond trade, cultural exchanges have also played a vital role in strengthening ties. In January, China and India agreed to resume direct passenger flights and take steps to facilitate travel and journalist exchanges. In the first quarter of this year, around 70,000 visas were issued, representing about a 15-percent year-on-year increase, according to Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong.

‘Sound, steady development’ of ties

President Xi called on both sides to enhance strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs, jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the China-India border area, promote a sound and steady development of bilateral relations, and contribute to world peace and prosperity. In a recent interview, Modi emphasized the need to strengthen ties with China despite past tensions, advocating dialogue over discord and cooperation over conflict. Recent months saw frequent exchanges between the two sides at all levels. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met several times at multilateral events. The two countries held the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for China-India Boundary Question in Beijing in December, 2024, as well as China-India Vice Foreign Minister-Foreign Secretary Dialogue in January, reaching broad consensus on bilateral relations, practical cooperation, and boundary issues. Ambassador Xu noted that such frequent and constructive interactions have been rare in recent years, signaling that China-India relations are at a crucial stage of improvement and development. Moving forward, both sides will need to further overcome obstacles, remove disruptions, and take proactive steps to sustain and build on this positive momentum, he said.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-04-02/Why-realizing-Dragon-Elephant-Tango-is-right-choice-for-China-India-1Cf7KsMpJiU/p.html

—immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)