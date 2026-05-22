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Costa Rica Strengthened Investment Promotion Efforts in Europe Across Agritech, Global Services and Tourism Infrastructure

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As companies worldwide continued reshaping supply chains and evaluating new locations for expansion, the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) concluded a strategic investment promotion mission in Portugal and Spain aimed at positioning Costa Rica as a competitive platform for high-value operations in agritech, global services and tourism infrastructure. 

The European agenda, led by PROCOMER CEO, Laura López Salazar, focused on strengthening relationships with international companies and investors while diversifying both the sectors and origins of foreign direct investment flowing into Costa Rica. 

“Costa Rica is not waiting for opportunities to arrive — we are actively pursuing them in industries that are reshaping the global economy. Europe represents a strategic opportunity to diversify investment sources and continue attracting sophisticated, high-value operations. In 2025 alone, 29 of the 55 new investment projects secured by Costa Rica came from countries outside the United States, reflecting the growing relevance of Costa Rica as a global platform for companies seeking stability, talent, sustainability and long-term growth,” said Laura López Salazar, CEO of PROCOMER. 

One of the key milestones of the mission was PROCOMER’s first-ever participation in the ISF World Seed Congress 2026, the world’s leading event for the seed industry, held in Lisbon, Portugal. The congress brought together more than 1,000 global stakeholders across agricultural innovation, biotechnology, research and development. 

During the event, PROCOMER held meetings with international companies exploring opportunities related to agricultural R&D, plant breeding, biotechnology and agritech operations. 

Costa Rica promoted its value proposition as a regional hub for agricultural innovation, highlighting differentiators such as year-round production capabilities, specialized talent, water availability, diverse microclimates and a regulatory environment that supports agricultural research and biotechnology. Global companies including Bayer, BASF and Nutrien already operate in the country. 

In parallel, PROCOMER hosted the Costa Rica Investment Day focused on global business services and digital technologies, leveraging the presence of executives participating in Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Europe 2026. The event is considered one of the most important international forums for Global Business Services (GBS), shared services, automation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. 

Through meetings and networking engagements, PROCOMER positioned Costa Rica as a highly competitive nearshore destination for high-value service operations, emphasizing the country’s bilingual talent pool, established track record in global services and growing digital and technology ecosystem. 

The mission continued in Madrid with the Costa Rica Investment Day – Spain, organized alongside the Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE). The multisector event promoted investment opportunities in tourism infrastructure, agribusiness, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, services and semiconductors. 

Through this European mission, PROCOMER reinforced Costa Rica’s international positioning as a reliable and sophisticated investment destination aligned with global trends in sustainability, innovation and high-quality job creation. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986376/IMG_8937.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/costa-rica-strengthened-investment-promotion-efforts-in-europe-across-agritech-global-services-and-tourism-infrastructure-302780286.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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