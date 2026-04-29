DATA.BET Sportsbook Report Identifies Low-Tier Events as a Growing Source of Betting Revenue

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Low-tier events are increasingly contributing to overall betting revenue, highlighting a gap in current operator strategies. DATA.BET, a European technology provider of a sportsbook solution for esports, sports, and virtual sports, has released its annual report, outlining the key drivers and stoppers behind 2025 market growth and the trends shaping 2026.

In its latest Sportsbook Report, the company breaks down the factors identifying low-tier events as an increasingly important and underleveraged source of betting revenue. Often overlooked in favor of Tier-1 tournaments, this low-tier segment delivered strong results, generating up to 30% of total esports profit across all tiers combined. Broad match availability, an expanding range of disciplines, markets, stronger turnover, and margin all contributed to what DATA.BET describes as a year of meaningful expansion, with overall partner turnover growing by 23% year-over-year.

The report also maps the industry trends shaping 2026. Regulatory pressure remains a defining force, with tax increases across key European markets creating a more challenging environment for operators. The UK stands out as particularly affected, where the burden has been most acute, leaving those without diversified content strategies the most exposed. Broader event coverage and the ability to localize content for new regions, rather than reliance on peak-season flagships, are emerging as the s structural answer.

DATA.BET’s review of esports, sports, and virtual sports points to a consistent pattern: a multi-vertical ecosystem attracts users through sheer breadth of coverage, while a technically advanced product suite keeps them engaged without the heavy acquisition costs operators typically absorb. The evidence behind both claims is detailed in the report.

For casino operators considering a sportsbook launch, the latest report closes with a practical 2026 checklist covering integration, content strategy, and operational setup. Players active across both casino and sports betting deliver dramatically higher lifetime value than single-product users — a gap the right launch approach is designed to close. All of this and the data behind it are detailed in DATA.BET’s report.

“We believe that transparency builds trust and moves the whole industry forward. At DATA.BET, transparency sits at the core of everything we do, and this report reflects that. With the addition of sports betting last year, we want to show how our product continues to evolve and improve, and how we help operators grow their revenue through betting that works,” commented Yurii Berest, CEO of DATA.BET.

The full Sportsbook Report, including a practical guide for casino operators launching sports betting in 2026, is available to download via the link.

About DATA.BET

Established in 2017, DATA.BET delivers reliable technology, providing licensed content, minimal bet delays (down to 1 second), and AI-powered Odds Feed backed by 24/7 in-house expert traders. With extensive coverage spanning 100+ disciplines, 100k+ monthly events, and 3,000+ markets supported by official data.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966419/DATA_BET_Sportsbook_Report_26.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databet-sportsbook-report-identifies-low-tier-events-as-a-growing-source-of-betting-revenue-302755899.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress/pr-newswire