Fastmarkets convenes global critical minerals leaders as markets move to the center of national security and industrial policy

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — While governments and industry accelerate efforts to secure the materials underpinning energy security, national defense and industrial competitiveness, Fastmarkets will be convening more than 1,250 leaders from across the global critical minerals value chain in Las Vegas this June.

Fastmarkets’ 18th Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials Conference, (June 22–25, 2026) has evolved into a leading forum for the critical minerals ecosystem – spanning lithium, nickel, graphite, rare earths and other strategic materials – and connecting stakeholders across battery materials, energy storage, defense, aerospace, government and finance.

New for 2026, the conference expands to reflect the growing strategic importance of critical minerals beyond lithium. A co-located Energy Storage Summit will bring utilities, developers and grid-scale buyers into the same forum as materials producers, processors and investors. In parallel, a dedicated Defense & Aerospace Strategic Materials stream will examine supply chain risks and resilience across defense, aerospace, semiconductor and AI infrastructure systems.

Together, these additions reflect the increasing convergence of energy, industrial and security priorities, as critical minerals move from a sector-specific issue to a central pillar of national strategy.

The event will bring together senior executives from across the global supply chain, including:

They will be joined by participants from government, defense, finance and industrial sectors, reflecting a broader shift in critical minerals markets being defined by their role in enabling energy systems, defense capabilities and emerging technologies.

“After two difficult years, the market is entering a new phase shaped by tightening supply, evolving demand and heightened geopolitical focus,” said Catherine Oates, Managing Director of Events at Fastmarkets. “We are seeing governments, defense, aerospace, energy storage and AI infrastructure players become part of the same strategic materials conversation as miners and battery producers. This event reflects that shift, bringing the full value chain together at a critical moment.”

The 2026 program will address the most pressing questions facing the industry:

The conference is structured to facilitate deal-making, with bookable private tables for commercial discussions available via the event app, Swapcard, and exclusive, invitation-only roundtables for senior leaders. Delegate passes also include access to the co-located battery and energy storage program.

Registration is now open. Visit https://globalevents.fastmarkets.com/lithium-supply-and-battery-raw-materials-conference

www.fastmarkets.com/events/global-lithium-conference for more information. Members of the press are invited to attend. For accreditation, please contact: media@fastmarkets.com



ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading PRA and information provider for the agriculture, forest products, metals, carbon and energy transition markets. Its benchmark prices, analytics, forecasts, and insights are critical to customers seeking to trade, manage risk, and understand complex global markets.

Fastmarkets was founded in 1913, with a heritage dating back to 1865 through several of its acquired brands. Fastmarkets employs more than 700 people worldwide, with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company is privately held and backed by Astorg, a leading European private equity firm.

Media Enquiries:FastmarketsYolande PetersMedia and CommunicationsEmail: yolande.peters@fastmarkets.com



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