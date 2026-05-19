HEIDI KLUM AND LAW ROACH PARTY WITH ADRIANA LIMA, HALSEY, STEPHEN LIBBY AND LUCIEN LAVISCOUNT TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE HOUSE OF MAGNUM®

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

CANNES, France, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Magnum® hosted the House of Magnum® VIP afterparty bringing together global celebrities and cultural tastemakers, following the inaugural fashion show for ‘The House of Magnum® Collection’.

Magnum®’s Taste Architect Law Roach set the tone for an evening defined by fashion, craft and modern indulgence wearing a powered pink suit from Ami Paris.

Heidi Klum, House of Magnum®’s first every ‘Magnum® Muse’ arrived with her son Henry Samuel Klum. Her gown by Sophie Couture – chocolate brown with a dramatic cracked overlay – was a direct homage to that first, satisfying crack of a Magnum® ice cream. Henry wore a brown suit, from German designer Danny Reinke, in ode to the Magnum Classic.

Supermodel Adriana Lima commanded the red carpet in a deep cyan dress, while Lucien Laviscount was immaculate in cream with a rich brown tie, a quiet nod to the House of Magnum® palette. Among the evening’s most watched arrivals, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse arrived at the House of Magnum ® VIP afterparty just hours after announcing their pregnancy.

Angèle and Andy 4K headlined the House of Magnum® VIP afterparty with a DJ performance that turned the event into a celebration of craft and modern indulgence. The evening brought some of the biggest names in music with additional live performances and DJ sets from Adèle Castillon, The Blessed Madonna, Tatyana Jane and Busy P x Carlita.

The new Magnum® Signature range – featuring the bold pistachio Magnum La Pistache and the vibrant Magnum La Pêche – made its indulgent debut at the celebration. Designed with couture-level attention to detail, the range pairs indulgent gelato flavours and the iconic Magnum cracking chocolate.

A stunning 15 designs from eight international designers debuted earlier that day, the first-ever collection from House of Magnum®, paying homage to La Pistache and La Pêche as well as Magnum classic flavours.

The House of Magnum® celebrates design, modern indulgence and the craft behind Magnum®. It honours how Magnum® has always understood that true indulgence lies in the artistry of creating unforgettable experiences.

The House of Magnum® Beach is open to pleasure seekers from Wednesday 13th May to Friday 22nd May 2026. For more information visit: https://www.magnumicecream.com/uk/stories/campaigns/magnum-lapistache-and-lapeche.html



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