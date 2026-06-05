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Hinen at EES Europe 2026: Maximizing Household Solar Value in Europe’s New Energy Landscape

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

MUNICH, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hinen will be exhibiting at EES Europe 2026, which is Europe’s largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The event will take place at Messe München from June 23–25, 2026, and visitors can find Hinen at Booth C2.630. During the exhibition, Hinen will engage with installers, distributors, and industry partners from across Europe to explore smarter and more flexible residential energy solutions. 

Aligned with the European energy market transition 

As Germany’s Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) continues to accelerate the transition toward market-based electricity trading, residential energy storage is becoming increasingly important across Europe. Rising electricity prices, grid volatility, and the expansion of dynamic electricity tariffs are driving households to maximize solar self-consumption and improve energy independence. As dynamic pricing expands across Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordic markets, smart residential storage is evolving into a more flexible and value-driven home energy solution. 

At EES Europe 2026, Hinen will showcase its ultra-slim 25kW Three-phase Hybrid All-in-one RESS, designed for larger residential properties and energy-intensive households seeking lower electricity costs, stronger backup capability, and greater energy flexibility. 

Key features include: 

Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions on Display 

In addition to the 25kW Three-phase Hybrid All-in-one RESS, Hinen will showcase a complete residential product portfolio, including: 

About Hinen 

Backed by over 20 years of advanced manufacturing experience, Hinen is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787) and serves as a trusted ODM partner for more than 400 global brands. Its vertically integrated supply chain — from battery cell production to inverter R&D and full system assembly — ensures quality, innovation, and cost efficiency. 

With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Africa, Hinen combines global expertise with strong local support — empowering partners to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992842/Hinen_invites_you_to_EES_Europe_2026.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hinen-at-ees-europe-2026-maximizing-household-solar-value-in-europes-new-energy-landscape-302792510.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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