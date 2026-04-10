“In Europe, For Europe”: Haier Biomedical Spotlights Full-Scenario Lab Solutions at analytica Munich 2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

MUNICH, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Haier Biomedical, a global leader in life sciences and medical solutions, presented its fullscenario laboratory solutions at analytica 2026 in Munich under the theme “In Europe, For Europe.” The exhibition underscores the company’s deepening localization strategy across Europe, backed by its regional operations network and recent milestones in key European markets.

Haier Biomedical is evolving from a traditional equipment supply to become a comprehensive provider of laboratory scenario solutions, delivering end-to-end solutions for biobanks, research labs, and pharmacies, spanning collection, storage, monitoring, and management.

At analytica 2026, Haier Biomedical showcased a comprehensive portfolio of life sciences equipment, including CO₂ Incubators, Biosafety Cabinets, Centrifuges, Pharmacy Refrigerators, Liquid Nitrogen Containers, Autoclaves, and the newly launched Incubator Shakers, designed for cell suspension culture with continuous oscillation and precise temperature control, as well as the Freeze Dryer for efficient sample drying.

Among the exhibited innovations and solutions, the UltraEco ULT Freezer series featured Eco-Drive technology, is now able to deliver 30% higher efficiency than industry benchmarks.

In addition to the Biobanking Solution showcased at this event, Haier Biomedical now delivers fully integrated and automated workflows spanning sample collection, storage, and monitoring. These solutions effectively address real-world challenges in sample integrity, operational efficiency, and data traceability.

For Haier Biomedical, globalization is not just a single-direction export of products but to cultivating and deepening roots in the local markets. It has taken a “one country, one strategy” approach and established localized operations in 18 countries worldwide, obtaining over 400 local product certifications, with local teams accounting for more than 40% of its global workforce.

This approach has enabled Haier Biomedical to achieve the No. 1 market share among Chinese brands in six countries, including Italy, where the Company plans to establish a subsidiary to further strengthen its local service capabilities for industry users and deliver more comprehensive value across the region.

In the UK, Haier Biomedical has completed end-to-end delivery of 64 customized Biosafety Cabinets to Queen Mary University of London within 24 hours; in Italy, it has provided a customized U-Blood intelligent blood management system for local hospital, introducing a smart blood management solution into the European healthcare system; while in Germany, it has supplied -150°C Cryo Freezers and BPST ULT Freezers to local leading universities, which combined hydrocarbon refrigeration technology with ultra-quiet operation to improve research safety and efficiency.

Analytica 2026 marks the fundamental strategic shift of Haier Biomedical from product exports to ecosystem co-creation. Haier Biomedical is charting a new chapter in the globalization of this life science company with its ‘technology + local presence + ecosystem’ model. Looking ahead, Haier Biomedical will continue to deepen roots in the European market, empowering global expansion through local strength and striving to become a trusted life science brand for users worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.haiermedical.com/.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953687/Video1.mp4Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953686/Video_2.mp4



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