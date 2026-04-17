LUX CHIN UP: The Free and Easy Fix for Text Neck Syndrome

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SINGAPORE –

Media OutReach Newswire

– 15 April 2026 – Modern beauty has a new enemy, and it’s right in our hands: the mobile phone. Endless scrolling keeps us hooked, but it also keeps our heads down. With content so addictive, one ends up spending hours slouching. So, all that main character power and energy vanish—replaced by slumping and hunching. Over time, posture slips, presence shrinks, and bold beauty follows. “Text neck” isn’t just a physical issue; it’s quietly changing how we carry ourselves.

LUX, the iconic global beauty brand, knows true radiance is about how you show up. That effortless “it girl” energy starts with posture. That’s why the brand is launching LUX Chin Up—a digital tool designed to tackle “Text Neck” and help women keep their heads high and their bold beauty even higher. It’s the perfect modern solution for the modern beauty problem.

“LUX always inspires women to boost their presence and own their beauty power,” said Gaurav Datta, Global Brand VP. “Our phones are amazing for self-expression, but there’s a catch. While they elevate our digital selves, they often shrink our real-world presence. That constant downward scroll quietly chips away at posture, poise, and bold beauty. With ‘Chin Up,’ we’re offering a simple way for women to realign, lift up, and step back into their power.”

LUX has a brilliantly simple, tech-forward solution. Forget complicated downloads or wearable tech. LUX Chin Up is a smart web page that taps into your phone’s own motion sensors. When used with the split-screen option, it stays on screen as a small tab, reminding you of the right angle to be maintained while you doomscroll.

LUX believes this can be an essential modern-day beauty ritual that extends beyond the shower to solve a modern-day problem. By habituating women to hold the right posture, LUX is naturally lifting their chins, opening their posture, and instantly restoring that vibrant, room-commanding presence. It’s a small shift that brings Main Character Beauty to life, on screen and off.

Make LUX Chin Up a habit, try it for a week and improve your posture. Visit

lux.com/chinup

About LUX



LUX has been celebrating beauty and femininity since 1925. We uphold beauty that doesn’t blend in. It’s bold, sassy, maximalist. We will continue to support efforts that will help women best express their Main Character Beauty.

About VML



VML is a leading creative company that combines brand experience, customer experience, and commerce, to create connected brands that drive growth. The agency is a leading global marketing and systems integration partner, specializing in creating innovative solutions for business transformation. VML is celebrated for its award-winning work with blue chip client partners including AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Intel, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wendy’s. The agency is recognized by the Forrester Wave™ Reports, which name WPP a “Leader” in Commerce Services, Global Digital Experience Services, Global Marketing Services and, most recently, Marketing Measurement & Optimization. VML’s global network is powered by 28,000 talented people across 60-plus markets, with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

Contatti:

Immediapress

comunicati@immediapress.it

Media ContactGeru GoticoGeru.gotico@vml.com

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

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