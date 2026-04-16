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Milesight Marks 15th Anniversary, Reinforces “Build Deep with V.I.R” Strategy

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

XIAMEN, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Milesight, a provider of AI-powered video surveillance solutions, today celebrates its 15th anniversary, reaffirming its long-term strategy with the theme “Build Deep with V.I.R.”
 

As the security industry continues to evolve, Milesight emphasizes that sustainable progress is rooted in deeply developed core capabilities. Over the past 15 years, the company has continuously advanced three foundational pillars of modern security systems — Vision, Intelligence, and Reliability — now collectively defined as V.I.R. 

Rather than introducing a new direction, V.I.R represents the strategy Milesight has consistently built on and will continue to strengthen. 

Under this framework, Milesight is further enhancing: 

These capabilities, already established across global deployments, are being continuously refined to meet evolving real-world demands. 

[Explore Milesight V.I.R]
 

“At Milesight, everything we do starts from real-world scenarios and operational needs. We focus on understanding the problem, responding with purpose, and building solutions that precisely match each application. From development to deployment, and through continuous validation and optimization, every step is driven by close collaboration with our partners. Feedback from real projects is not just input, it is what shapes our innovation,” said Alan Shen, CEO at Milesight. 

In parallel, Milesight highlights that V.I.R is built on a “Born Open” philosophy, serving as the architectural foundation for future growth. This includes broad compatibility with leading video management systems, deeper collaboration with ecosystem partners, and an open-architecture platform that enables third-party applications and AI algorithms to be deployed directly on cameras. 

With this approach, Milesight aims to support greater flexibility, scalability, and innovation across diverse security projects. 

Looking ahead, the company’s direction remains clear: Build Deep with V.I.R, strengthening the capabilities that already define its technology while adapting to increasingly complex and dynamic environments. 

About Milesight 

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture meaningful data. It innovatively applies AI, 5G, IoT to bring real impact to diverse applications. Committed to making sensing matter, Milesight responsively addresses customer demands and works closely with a growing partner ecosystem to realize the value of data. 

Contact: 

Angel CaiMarketing Manager, Milesight86-592-5922772marketing@milesight.com  

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441385/Milesight_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milesight-marks-15th-anniversary-reinforces-build-deep-with-vir-strategy-302740228.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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