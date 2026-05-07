Mirah Investment & Development Announces Strategic Partnership with RV Capital Across Portfolio of Hospitality Brands

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BALI, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2026 –

Mirah Investment & Development

, a Bali-based hospitality development and management group with an active portfolio spanning branded residences, hotels and resorts, and lifestyle hospitality across Indonesia and over 1,000 units currently under construction, announced a strategic investment partnership with

RV Capital

, an investment manager with offices in Singapore and the UAE specialising in Asia-Pacific hospitality real estate.

The partnership spans equity positions in two of Mirah’s signature hospitality brands, SOMOSHOTELS and

Cocana Resorts

, and includes access to a pipeline of at least five additional locations across Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and beyond over the next 5 years.

RV Capital’s investment includes a substantial capital deployment in 2026 and accelerates Mirah’s expansion across the region, with a development pipeline exceeding $300 million in hospitality assets planned across Asia.

“Mirah has done what very few hospitality operators in Southeast Asia have managed. They have built a platform with real operational depth, not just a development pipeline. We are backing both the assets and the team behind them, and we see SOMOSHOTELS and Cocana as the beginning of something much larger,” said Vinesh Motwani, Managing Partner & CIO, RV Capital.

The investment reflects RV Capital’s confidence not only in the individual assets, but in Mirah’s broader platform: its ability to identify emerging destinations, develop integrated hospitality product, and scale it across markets through Mirah’s partnership with

The Guest Society

, an experience-led hospitality management company redefining how brands are operated across Asia. Driven by this partnership, The Guest Society will open a Thailand office in 2026 to support the group’s regional growth.

SOMOSHOTELS is Mirah’s lifestyle hotel brand, designed as an integrated hospitality destination rather than a conventional hotel. The flagship SOMOSHOTELS Uluwatu, a 250-room property situated on Uluwatu’s main commercial corridor, will be the first walk-in, walk-out lifestyle hotel on the strip, combining rooms, a pool day club, restaurant and retail venues, spa, fitness, and event spaces when it opens in 2027. Uluwatu is Bali’s fastest-growing hospitality micro-market, and SOMOSHOTELS is designed to serve as its first integrated hospitality anchor. The two firms are committed to exploring new SOMOSHOTELS locations together, with sites currently under consideration in Phuket’s Bangtao area and in Japan.

Cocana Resorts

is Mirah’s beach resort brand, currently operating its first location on Gili Trawangan with 45 private-pool villas, 66 deluxe lagoon suites, beach club, spa, and two restaurants, with a third restaurant, Sensei Ikan, and additional lagoon suites opening later in 2026. Development of the next Cocana commences in Bali in 2026, on Balangan, a front-line location regarded as one of the island’s finest stretches of coastline, with an anticipated opening in mid-2029. Two locations are currently under consideration for the next Cocana resort in Thailand: Koh Phangan and Phuket, with development set to commence in 2026, marking the brand’s entry into Southeast Asia.

“Bali will always be our home, but this partnership gives us the platform to take what we have built here and bring it to the best destinations across the region,” said Scott Matson, COO,

Mirah Investment & Development

.

Mirah has built a track record of entering highly localised markets before demand is widely recognised, identifying where hospitality appetite is heading before quality supply arrives to meet it. That same foresight underpins SOMOSHOTELS and Cocana Resorts, both conceived for locations Mirah identified as structurally underserved, with strong demand fundamentals and limited quality supply.

RV Capital, founded by partners combining institutional investment backgrounds spanning KKR and Goldman Sachs, targets premium hospitality assets in high-demand, undersupplied markets where active ownership drives returns. This partnership marks the firm’s first commitment in the branded hotel segment and its most significant Bali deployment to date.

With five additional locations currently being explored and a pipeline spanning Asia, the

RV Capital

partnership positions

Mirah Investment & Development

as one of the most active hospitality expansion stories in Asia.

Mirah Investment & Development



A pioneer of exclusive property development and luxury hospitality in Bali, Mirah Investment & Development is the market leader in bringing luxury developments to the most sought-after locations across the Indonesian archipelago. www.mirahdevelopments.com.



RV Capital



RV Capital is a Singapore and UAE based investment manager specialising in hospitality real estate across the Asia-Pacific region. The firm’s founding partners bring over two decades of institutional investment experience across KKR and Goldman Sachs, combined with deep expertise across Asian consumer and hospitality markets. www.rv-cp.com.



Contatti:

Immediapress

comunicati@immediapress.it

Media contact:Nikita GrafHead of Marketingnikita@mirahdevelopments.com



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