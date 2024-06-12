NACC Thailand President Advocates Innovative Tech to Combat Corruption at Southeast Asia Conference

(Adnkronos) – BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2024 – On June 7, 2024, the S31 Hotel in Bangkok became a hub of innovation and collaboration as the Second International Conference on Anti-Corruption Innovations in Southeast Asia brought together a diverse array of stakeholders to tackle the pervasive issue of corruption. Hosted by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Thailand, the event highlighted cutting-edge technologies and strategies aimed at curbing corruption across the region. The conference built on the success of its inaugural edition, featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking sessions that delved into the latest advancements in anti-corruption measures. Police General Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, President of the NACC, delivered a special speech on the application of geoinformatics technology to the NACC's mission. The speech provided detailed insights into how the NACC has integrated geoinformatics technology into its strategies for suppressing corruption, preventing corruption, and inspecting assets and liabilities. Attendees have learnt about the NACC's ongoing projects and future plans for developing new innovations to combat corruption effectively. Esteemed figures in the anti-corruption field shared their expertise, including Professor Matthew C. Stephenson from Harvard Law School and Ms. Annika Wythes, Team Lead for the Anti-Corruption Hub for Southeast Asia and the Pacific at UNODC. Their insights underscored the global relevance of the strategies discussed at the conference. Panels covered a wide range of topics, such as the role of Open Data in promoting transparency, Foreign Investors' Perspectives on Anti-Corruption in Southeast Asia, and Linkages between Corruption and Transnational Organized Crime (TOC). Attendees had ample opportunities to connect and forge partnerships through various networking events, including a welcome reception and coffee breaks. The exhibition area showcased state-of-the-art technologies and solutions from anti-corruption organizations worldwide, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration. The conference was organized by the NACC in collaboration with the Knowledge Hub for Regional Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Collaboration (KRAC), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT), and the Private Sector Collective Action against Corruption (CAC). For those unable to attend in person, the conference was streamed live on the NACC's official Facebook and YouTube channels, ensuring that the insights and discussions reached a global audience. Stay connected with the NACC Thailand Official Facebook Fanpage and NACC Thailand official for updates and to watch event highlights. (https://www.facebook.com/share/v/naTWqbR8wCJRX5Lx/?mibextid=WC7FNe



https://www.facebook.com/share/v/HX2Hiqf3NdMjAyFw/? ) For more information, please contact: The Bureau of Anti-Corruption Research and Academic Services, NACC Thailand Email: inter.conference2@gmail.com

https://nacc.go.th/english

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders. It has the authority to file charges in court as well as support and build up awareness of the penalties for committing corruption. The NACC is supervised by the NACC Board and has the Office of the NACC as its administrative agency. Since 1997, Thai Courts have ruled against and punished politicians, former ministers, high-ranking government officials as well as executives of the private sector in the thousands of cases submitted by the NACC. —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)