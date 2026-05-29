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RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring Officially Launches: Expanding Long-Term Health Awareness in Everyday Life

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
3 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

World’s Leading Provider of Cutting-Edge Smart Ring Solutions 

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RingConn officially launches the Gen 3 Smart Ring globally on May 29th, bringing vascular insights and continuous tracking into a refined ultra-lightweight wearable experience. Following pre-order earlier this month, early adopters of the device already include Grammy Award-winning artist Jessie J and athletes from the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), reflecting growing interest in passive, long-term health awareness technologies. 

Toward Long-Term Health Awareness 

RingConn Gen 3 reflects RingConn’s belief that health is not something to be optimized in isolated moments, but cultivated gradually through continuous awareness. Guided by the belief that balance lies in the natural rhythms of everyday life, RingConn has designed Gen 3 to help users better understand their body’s signals, recognize meaningful shifts over time, and make informed adjustments that support long-term wellbeing. 

Rather than functioning solely as a data tracker, RingConn is designed to help users move through a deeper journey of health awareness: from tracking daily physiological signals, to recognizing meaningful patterns, to gaining timely insights and long-term guidance that support healthier decisions over time. This philosophy is reflected in Gen 3’s vascular trend insights, which shift beyond single-point assessments toward continuous pattern-based observation, as well as multi-factor analysis and lifestyle scoring, helping users better understand how daily habits may influence long-term health patterns. 

Evolving the Gen 3 Experience 

RingConn Gen 3 builds on years of research to introduce advanced vascular trend insights, helping users develop a long-term, pattern-based understanding of cardiovascular-related signals. Designed for continuous everyday wear, Gen 3 extends battery life up to 14 days, enabling uninterrupted 24/7 data collection across real-life scenarios. Alongside multi-dimensional health tracking spanning sleep, recovery, activity, women’s health, and overall physiological balance, Gen 3 delivers a more holistic view of long-term health patterns, supported by subtle vibration alerts that provide notifications when meaningful changes are observed. RingConn also recently participated in the IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems (ISCAS 2026) in Shanghai, showcasing its latest innovations in ultra-low-power chip design that enable the Gen 3’s up to 14-day battery life. 

From Pre-Order to Global Availability 

Following its pre-order debut earlier this month, RingConn Gen 3 generated over $10 million in sales within its first 20 days, underscoring strong global demand for long-term health awareness wearables. As global shipments officially begin, availability is expanding through RingConn’s official website, with additional regional channel rollouts across Amazon and TikTok Shop planned in phases. Supporting app updates accompanying the launch help enable a seamless onboarding experience as users begin integrating Gen 3 into their everyday routines. The transition marks an important milestone in bringing RingConn’s next-generation long-term health awareness technology from early announcement into real-world daily use. 

*This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. As a pre-diagnostic tool, the Gen 3 does not replace the diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional. 

To explore the RingConn Gen 3 smart ring, please visit:https://bit.ly/ringconngen3germany

 

Follow RingConn on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ringconn_official/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ringconn_global  

About RingConn 

Established in 2021, RingConn is a user-centric company, driven by continuous innovation, to provide professional, continuous, and thoughtful health monitoring products and services. RingConn is dedicated to becoming users’ most trusted guardian for their physical and mental well-being. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990612/image1.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ringconn-gen-3-smart-ring-officially-launches-expanding-long-term-health-awareness-in-everyday-life-302785567.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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