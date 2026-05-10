RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring Opens for Pre-Order: Bringing Vascular Insights to Effortless Everyday Wear

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

World’s Leading Provider of Cutting-Edge Smart Ring Solutions

NEW YORK, May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RingConn opened Gen 3 pre-orders on May 5th ahead of its official May 29th launch, marking the occasion with a feature on the iconic One Times Square billboard in New York City on the first day of pre-orders. The next-generation device combines holistic health tracking, subtle smart alerts, and new premium finishes, delivering an ultra-lightweight and slim design without compromising long battery life. To celebrate the launch, customers who pre-order through the official RingConn website can enjoy a limited-time 10% discount.*

Vascular Trend tracking

RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring introduces advanced vascular insights, designed to help users observe long‑term vascular trends through continuous data collection.*

Built on over a decade of research in vascular algorithms and modeling, RingConn’s vascular capability moves beyond single-point measurements to long-term trend-based assessment. The system requires periodic user calibration to ensure improved accuracy, with recommendations for calibration three times within the first 24 hours and monthly thereafter. By combining user-input blood pressure data with ring-derived vascular load indicators, the system provides a more comprehensive view of overall vascular health.

Once calibrated, Gen 3 enables automatic vascular load assessments during periods of sleep or low motion, allowing users to continuously track meaningful changes over time without frequent manual input. The system also incorporates key influencing factors—including circadian rhythm adaptation, sleep respiratory health, post-exercise vascular recovery, and overall daily vascular stability—to help users better understand the relationship between lifestyle and cardiovascular patterns.

Effortless 24/7 Wearability with Extended Battery Life

RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring is designed for continuous and comfortable wear, with a fully upgraded experience centered on durability and long-term usability. Featuring a refined ultra-lightweight form factor and enhanced engineering design, the device is built to seamlessly integrate into daily life, enabling consistent and uninterrupted health data tracking.

Powered by RingConn EcoPower Tech 2.0, the Gen 3 features an upgraded battery system and improved energy density, delivering up to 11–14 days of battery life in standard usage without vibration mode. This reduces charging frequency and supports continuous, long-term health monitoring with minimal interruption.

The ring adopts RingConn’s proprietary ergonomic design, resulting in a lighter and thinner profile that conforms more naturally to the finger. With IP68 water resistance up to 100 meters, the Gen 3 is designed for durability in everyday use, enabling reliable performance across a wide range of real-life scenarios. Together, these features allow users to wear the device seamlessly through typing, handwashing, showering, swimming, and sleep – ensuring uninterrupted physiological data collection day and night.

A refined brushed finish, achieved through an advanced laser-engraving process, enhances the device’s surface texture with greater precision and depth. The upgraded finishing process requires over 30% more production time compared to conventional methods, reflecting a higher level of craftsmanship. Expanded color options further enhance versatility, allowing the ring to blend naturally into both casual and professional environments while encouraging consistent daily wear.

Holistic Health Tracking

RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring delivers comprehensive health tracking across multiple key dimensions, including sleep, sleep apnea, heart rate, blood oxygen, activity, stress, and women’s health management such as menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy preparation-related insights. Through continuous monitoring and long-term analysis, the device provides users with a more complete understanding of their health status over time, supporting more informed daily lifestyle decisions.

The system is powered by an advanced VCSEL infrared sensing solution, designed to enhance data stability and accuracy across a wide range of wearing conditions and real-world scenarios, strengthening the foundation for long-term health trend analysis. In internal testing, the system achieved a resting heart rate accuracy of ≥98.58%, a blood oxygen mean absolute error (MAE) of ≤0.95%, a step count accuracy of ≥97.20%, and a temperature accuracy of ±0.08°C, demonstrating strong performance in multi-dimensional health data capture.

Subtle Smart Alert

RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring introduces subtle smart alerts to provide timely feedback when key health changes are detected. Through gentle vibration-based notifications, the device can also prompt users in scenarios such as prolonged inactivity or low battery, helping support more balanced daily usage and awareness. In quiet environments — such as during meetings or conversations — these silent notifications allow users to stay informed without disruptive sounds or attention-grabbing screen notifications.

The alert system is fully customizable, allowing users to enable or disable notifications based on personal preference. By prioritizing minimal disruption and silent vibration cues over intrusive alerts, RingConn ensures that health reminders remain discreet, context-aware, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

*Pre-order offer: The 10% limited-time discount is available exclusively at the RingConn official website from May 5 through June 10, 2026.

*This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. As a pre-diagnostic tool, the Gen 3 does not replace the diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

For more information or to place a pre-order, visit:https://bit.ly/ringconngen3

Follow RingConn on social media:Instagram: https://bit.ly/ringconninstagram TikTok: https://bit.ly/ringconntiktok

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a user-centric company, driven by continuous innovation, to provide professional, continuous, and thoughtful health monitoring products and services. RingConn is dedicated to becoming users’ most trusted guardian for their physical and mental well-being.

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