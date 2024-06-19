fbpx
27.8 C
Firenze
mercoledì 19 Giugno 2024
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu Urges World Leaders to Unite for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Immediapress
REDAZIONE
REDAZIONE
2 ' di lettura

(Adnkronos) – NEW DELHI, INDIA – Newsvoir – 19 June 2024 – Renowned spiritual guru Morari Bapu, a lifelong advocate of Vedic Sanatana Dharam and the teachings of Lord Rama and the Ramayana, has issued a heartfelt plea to global leaders to join forces in the pursuit of peace. During his 9-day discourse title Manas Sapta Shikhar event in Jharkhand on Sunday, Morari Bapu addressed the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel and Palestine. He highlighted the devastating toll these wars have taken, emphasizing the urgent need for resolution. "Too many lives have been lost in these wars. The time has now come to end them," Morari Bapu declared, calling for a collective global effort to bring about peace. "It is heart-wrenching to see small children begging for food in broken tin utensils. Everything has been destroyed. Their world has been razed. Just imagine the kind of life they are living. They deserve our full sympathy." Morari Bapu expressed hope that the recent G7 Summit in Italy would have focused on strategies to end these conflicts. "I do not know whether my voice will reach the world leaders, but it will reach Lord Mahadev (one among the Hindu trinity). Those who believe in non-violence and peace will definitely hear my appeal," he added. In a symbolic gesture of his commitment to peace, Morari Bapu proposed holding a Ram Katha at the Ukraine-Russia border. He cited Vinoba Bhave, Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual associate, who urged sword makers to craft musical instruments instead of weapons. 
About Morari Bapu
 Morari Bapu is a great Hindu narrator representing the oral tradition of reciting great epics of Vedic Sanatana Dharma of Hinduism. He is a distinguished exponent of the Ramayana, known for his profound and inclusive discourses on the Goswami Tulsi Das' Ram Charita Manas. Over a span of sixty years, he has travelled globally, spreading the messages of truth, love, and compassion through his Ram Kathas. His teachings transcend religious boundaries, inviting people from all faiths to participate. Bapu's journey began humbly at the age of fourteen, reciting the Ram Charita Manas to a small village audience. Today, his reach extends to major cities and pilgrimage sites across India, as well as countries such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan, drawing millions. Morari Bapu has a history of breaking social stereotypes, conducting Ram Kathas for marginalized communities including sex workers and transgender individuals. He has also been at the forefront of humanitarian aid, providing support to disaster-stricken areas worldwide, including war-torn Ukraine. —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
cielo coperto
27.8 ° C
29.7 °
24.9 °
53 %
2.7kmh
99 %
Mer
27 °
Gio
39 °
Ven
34 °
Sab
30 °
Dom
26 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

amministrative 2024 (31)Europee 2024 (8)Guardia di Finanza (3)Arma dei Carabinieri (3)vigili del fuoco (2)Luciano Spalletti (2)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati