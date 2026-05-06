14.1 C
Firenze
mercoledì 6 Maggio 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

TiTE x IHT 2026: The Definitive Hub for Taiwan’s Hardware Manufacturing Excellence

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

TAICHUNG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — When sourcing from Taiwan, location is the ultimate strategic advantage. Don’t be misled by smaller, general trade shows held in city centers like Taipei. To truly connect with the source, you must go where the products are born. TiTE x IHT (Oct 20-22, 2026) in Taichung is the undisputed largest and most vital hardware industrial expo on the island. Hosted directly in the heart of Taiwan’s precision manufacturing cluster, this event features 1,000+ booths and 500+ top-tier manufacturers, offering a scale and industrial depth that no other exhibition can replicate. 

Why Global Buyers Choose the Taichung Source Over Urban Trade Shows: 

Experience the synergy of smart manufacturing and global trade. Stop at the source—where the world’s hardware is actually built. Secure your competitive edge in the true heart of the industry. 

【TiTE x IHT】 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973551/20260506_Photo_01.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tite-x-iht-2026-the-definitive-hub-for-taiwans-hardware-manufacturing-excellence-302763658.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
cielo coperto
14.1 ° C
15.2 °
13.2 °
81 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Mer
20 °
Gio
22 °
Ven
22 °
Sab
25 °
Dom
20 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (1843)ultimora (951)ImmediaPress (257)Video Adnkronos (235)sport (68)lavoro (67)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati