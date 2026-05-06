TiTE x IHT 2026: The Definitive Hub for Taiwan’s Hardware Manufacturing Excellence

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

TAICHUNG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — When sourcing from Taiwan, location is the ultimate strategic advantage. Don’t be misled by smaller, general trade shows held in city centers like Taipei. To truly connect with the source, you must go where the products are born. TiTE x IHT (Oct 20-22, 2026) in Taichung is the undisputed largest and most vital hardware industrial expo on the island. Hosted directly in the heart of Taiwan’s precision manufacturing cluster, this event features 1,000+ booths and 500+ top-tier manufacturers, offering a scale and industrial depth that no other exhibition can replicate.

Why Global Buyers Choose the Taichung Source Over Urban Trade Shows:

Experience the synergy of smart manufacturing and global trade. Stop at the source—where the world’s hardware is actually built. Secure your competitive edge in the true heart of the industry.

【TiTE x IHT】

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