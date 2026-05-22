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79th World Health Assembly adopts resolution on hemophilia and other bleeding disorders

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

MONTREAL, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On May 22, 2026, the 79th World Health Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Global Action to Advance Health Equity for People with Hemophilia and Other Bleeding Disorders. This is a historic development for our community and will help increase diagnosis rates and improve treatment and care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. 

A World Health Assembly Resolution is an official policy document adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) Member States to set global health priorities and policies, guide national health strategies and request specific actions from the Member States and the WHO Secretariat. 

By adopting the WHA resolution on Global Action to Advance Health Equity for People with Hemophilia and Other Bleeding Disorders, the WHO and its Member States have elevated bleeding disorders on the global health agenda and have recognized the need for strengthened global coordination and sustained policy action to address the health inequities affecting our community. 

The WFH commends Armenia (the proponent country) for their exceptional leadership of this important initiative and is grateful to all co-sponsoring Member States: Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Egypt, Georgia, Iraq, Latvia, Malta, Morocco, Nepal, Paraguay, the Russian Federation, Spain, Slovenia, Sri Lanka and Togo. 

To find out more about the resolution on Global Action to Advance Health Equity for People with Hemophilia and Other Bleeding Disorders, click here. 

About hemophilia and other bleeding disorders 

In people with bleeding disorders, the blood clotting process doesn’t work properly, with the result that they can bleed for longer than normal, and some people may experience spontaneous bleeding into joints, muscles, or other parts of their bodies which can lead to serious health complications. 

About the World Federation of Hemophilia 

The WFH is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and sustaining care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. At the WFH, national member organizations and health care professionals work together to provide care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. We partner with governments and hemophilia treatment centres to enhance knowledge through training and provide tools they need to identify, support, and treat people living with bleeding disorders in their communities, while promoting global advocacy and collaboration to achieve our common goals. To find out more, please visit  www.wfh.org. 

Media contact: Neha Suchak, Director, Marketing & Communications, nsuchak@wfh.org, +1 514-875-7944, #2857; www.wfh.org
 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986322/World_Federation_of_Hemophilia_79th_World_Health_Assembly_adopts.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/79th-world-health-assembly-adopts-resolution-on-hemophilia-and-other-bleeding-disorders-302780334.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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