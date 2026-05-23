14.9 C
Firenze
sabato 23 Maggio 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Arctech Secures Global No. 2 in Solar Trackers for Second Consecutive Year, Retains Top Position in EMEA

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

KUNSHAN, China, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Arctech, a global leader in solar tracking systems and intelligent energy solutions, announced that it has been ranked the world’s No. 2 solar tracker supplier for the second consecutive year, according to the newly released Solar PV Tracker Market Report 2026 by S&P Global Energy. 

In 2025, Arctech captured 12.1 percent of the global tracker market, with total shipments reaching 16 GW, while retaining its No. 1 market position in EMEA. 

Global Market Growth Outlook 

The global solar tracker market grew steadily in 2025, with total shipments reaching 133 GW, a 19 percent increase from 2024. The Middle East and Africa region surged 49 percent to a record 26 GW, while Europe reached 25 GW, driven by strong growth in Italy and Romania. S&P Global Energy forecasts global tracker shipments to exceed 160 GW by 2030. 

Arctech Regional Leadership in EMEA 

In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Arctech became the No. 1 supplier with a 22.6 percent market share, recording the largest shipment growth in the region. The company’s strong presence is highlighted by its leading positions in Saudi Arabia, where it holds 53.6 percent of the market, and the UAE, where it holds 54.1 percent. Arctech also gained growing momentum across European markets, securing key projects in Greece, Italy, and other countries. In Africa, Arctech has also established a growing presence in South Africa, Egypt, and other markets, and will continue to deepen its footprint across the continent. 

Grand Showcase Ahead 

At SNEC 2026 (June 3–5, Shanghai), Arctech will unveil its new intelligent PV piling and automatic installation solutions alongside its full-scenario “Tracker+” and “Green Power+” offerings. “Tracker+” features the SkyLineⅡall-terrain intelligent tracking system, SkyFlex cable mounting system, and StarShineⅠcleaning robot, while “Green Power+” covers ArcBank and ArcTank energy storage systems, ArcTrack mobile solar-tracking & storage microgrid solution, and building-integrated green energy. 

About Arctech 

Arctech is a world-leading provider of solar tracking systems and intelligent energy solutions. 

For more information about Arctech, visit: https://en.arctechsolar.com/
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986577/image1.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700002/Arctech_logo_Logo.jpg  

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-secures-global-no-2-in-solar-trackers-for-second-consecutive-year-retains-top-position-in-emea-302780598.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

79th World Health Assembly adopts resolution on hemophilia and other bleeding disorders

Immediapress

Costa Rica Strengthened Investment Promotion Efforts in Europe Across Agritech, Global Services and Tourism Infrastructure

Immediapress

MOVA Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as No.1 Globally by Sales Volume of AI Binocular Robotic Lawn Mowers

Immediapress

Mawdy Services e Gruppo Helvetia Italia vincono la seconda edizione di Insurance Together

Immediapress

ZTE pubblica il Rapporto di sostenibilità 2025 e racconta il proprio impegno per uno sviluppo sostenibile guidato dall’AI

Immediapress

TCMA Marks National Milestone, Driving Thailand’s Cement Industry toward Net Zero 2050

Immediapress

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

Immediapress

Blockchain.com annuncia la presentazione riservata della bozza di dichiarazione di registrazione per la proposta di offerta pubblica iniziale di azioni ordinarie di Classe A

Immediapress

Lupin Receives China Approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral Suspension

Immediapress

Aosom Launches “Aosom Day: My Happy Place” Global Online Promotion, Featuring Limited-Time Offers Across Best-Selling Categories

Immediapress

Ruolo della governance nei processi decisionali per migliorare il livello di responsabilità e trasparenza delle imprese

Immediapress

Hisense Introduces UR8 with Natural and Real Color, Bringing Next-Generation RGB MiniLED Technology to More Homes

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
14.9 ° C
14.9 °
14.5 °
42 %
1.9kmh
62 %
Sab
28 °
Dom
30 °
Lun
32 °
Mar
35 °
Mer
33 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2432)ultimora (1222)Video Adnkronos (440)ImmediaPress (261)lavoro (122)salute (91)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati