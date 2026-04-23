Barbara Palvin in LILYSILK’s New SilkContour™ Activewear

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, was worn by Hungarian model and actress Barbara Palvin’s April 15 Instagram post, where she wore pieces from the brand’s new SilkContour™ activewear line. The appearance brings fresh visibility to SilkContour™, LILYSILK’s new material innovation launched on March 18.

In the post, Palvin appears in two SilkContour™ looks that reflect the collection’s balance of comfort, movement and refined design. In one look, she wears the SilkContour™ Air Touch Bra and SilkContour™ Drape Flow Pant in Coffee Bean. In the other, she wears the SilkContour™ Streamline Bra and SilkContour™ Streamline Legging in Black. Together, the looks present SilkContour™ as a natural extension of LILYSILK’s design language into activewear.

Launched on March 18, SilkContour™ is LILYSILK’s new activewear line designed to deliver soft comfort, ease of movement and a smooth, body-skimming fit. Echoing Palvin’s own words, “Loving the comfort of SilkContour,” the line brings together a light, flexible feel with a polished everyday look.

Palvin’s appearance in SilkContour™ also builds on her ongoing connection with the brand. In August 2025, she wore a full LILYSILK look during the Venice Film Festival. In November 2025, she was again seen in LILYSILK during Paris Fashion Week. In February 2026, Palvin also shared an Instagram post featuring herself in the LILYSILK Silk Charmeuse Pinstripe Shirt. Together, these moments reflect LILYSILK’s continued visibility across different wearing occasions and style settings.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see Barbara Palvin in SilkContour™,” said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “Barbara has long been a powerful voice for body positivity. Her natural curves and non-standard runway measurements have helped broaden how beauty is seen today. That spirit aligns closely with SilkContour™, which is designed to trace the body’s natural lines without compression. We appreciate the way she brings confidence and ease to the look.”

With SilkContour™, LILYSILK continues to expand its offering across fashion, home and lifestyle, while bringing its signature natural fiber expertise into a new category. The line introduces a softer and more elevated perspective on activewear for consumers seeking comfort, versatility and understated style.

For more information, visit LILYSILK’s official website at www.lilysilk.com, and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963944/image1.jpg



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