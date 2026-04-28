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Bridge to Life Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at The 2026 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6-9, 2026

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Presentations to highlight hypothermic oxygenated perfusion (HOPE) with VitaSmart™ in liver transplants, including pediatric patients and partial grafts 

DULUTH, Ga., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a global innovator in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technology, today announced the presentation of 12 accepted abstracts (five oral, including one Plenary Session presentation, and seven poster presentations, including one late-breaker) at the 2026 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS). The conference is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 6-9, 2026. 

All times are Central European Saving Time (CEST), UTC+2. 

Oral Abstract Presentations 

Abstract Title: “Donor Serum FMN Reflects Mitochondrial Injury and Predicts Outcomes After Liver Transplantation: A Metabolic Donor Signature of Graft Quality”Session Title: Concurrent Oral Session 4: Selection Criteria, Patient Selection, Organ AllocationDate/Time: Thursday, May 7,2026 at 1:45 pm – 3:00 pmPresenter: Fatma Selin Yildirim, Cleveland Clinic 

Abstract Title: “Prolonged HOPE Preserves Mitochondrial Function and Enables Logistical Flexibility in Liver Transplantation”Session Title: Concurrent Oral Session 5: Basic Science, Translational Research, and Tolerance Induction 1Date/Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 3:15 pm – 4:30 pmPresenter: Omer Faruk Karakaya, Cleveland Clinic 

Abstract Title: “Perfusate Microbiology Before and After Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion: A Missing Piece in Graft Assessment”Session Title: Concurrent Oral Session 7: Immunosuppression and InfectionDate/Time: Friday, May 8, 10:45 am – 12:00 pmPresenter: Marco Pascale, Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli 

Abstract Title: “A Donor Risk Factor-Inclusive Machine Learning Equation for Predicting Cholangiocarcinoma Recurrence After Liver Transplantation”Session Title: Concurrent Oral Session 13: Comorbidities and Liver Transplantation Outcomes IIDate/Time: Friday, May 8, 2:45 pm – 4:00 pmPresenter: Laura Batista De Oliveira, Cleveland Clinic 

Abstract Title: “Extended Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion in Paediatric Partial Liver Grafts: A Bicentric UK Experience”Session Title: Plenary Abstract Session 2Date/Time: Saturday, May 9, 8:00 am – 9:15 amPresenter: Alba Bueno, Birmingham Children’s Hospital 

Poster Presentations 

Late-Breaking Abstract:Poster Title: Sequential Normothermic Regional Perfusion and Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion in Liver Grafts from Donors After Circulatory Death Can Protect Against Ischemic CholangiopathyPresenter: Sergio Cortese, Hospital Universitario Gregorio Maranon 

Poster Title: Three Years of Experience in the Use of HOPE in a Single CenterPresenter: Dora Gomez Pasantes, Complejo Hospitalario Universitario A Coruna 

Poster Title: “Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) Expands Donor Acceptance Criteria with Optimal Outcomes: A Multicenter Matched-Cohort Study”Speaker: Luis Secanella, Hospital Universitario de Bellvitge 

Poster Title: “Recovering the Discarded Livers Using Hope”Speaker: Mireia Caralt, Hospital Universitario Vall d’Hebron 

Poster Title: “Impact of HOPE on Very Old DCD (>70 years) Livers: Insights from a Belgian Bi-Centeric Experience”Speaker: Maxime Foguenne, Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc 

Poster Title: “Preliminary Single-Center Experience with Hypothermic Machine Perfusion in Liver Transplantation Using Extended-Criteria Donors”Speaker: Oscar Caso, Hospital Universitario Doce de Octubre 

Poster Title: “Perfusate-Derived Biochemical Markers During Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion Predict Early Allograft Dysfunction After Liver Transplantation”Speaker: Marco Pascale, Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli 

Bridge to Life Symposium 

Bridge to Life will also be sponsoring a lunch symposium, “The Future of Machine Perfusion: Combining Strategies, Optimizing Care, and Expanding Possibilities,” on May 7, 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. CEST (UTC+2) in the Palexpo Convention Centre 1, Room K. 

Speakers include: 

About Bridge to Life™ Ltd 

Bridge to Life™ Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations globally. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/5940096/Bridge_to_Life_New_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bridge-to-life-announces-oral-and-poster-presentations-at-the-2026-international-congress-of-the-international-liver-transplantation-society-ilts-in-geneva-switzerland-may-6-9-2026-302754963.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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