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Xinhua Silk Road: Spring Shanghai • Putuo Day pop-up event allows Putuo District to shine in Milan

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Beijing, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A “Spring Shanghai • Putuo Day”-themed pop-up event kicked off recently in Milan, the second largest city of Italy, allowing locals to immerse themselves in the distinctive charm of Putuo District of Shanghai. 

Under the theme of “Garden of Light”, the pop-up event blended Putuo’s cultural heritage with Milan’s artistic aesthetic, transforming a compact newsstand in Largo Augusto into four thematic spaces. 

Such spaces were respectively centered upon the “Light of Development”, the “Light of Vitality”, the “Light of Warmth” and the “Light of Craftsmanship”, all of which created a refined and richly layered exhibition of urban aesthetics. 

In the garden walk zone, artificial greenery recreated the energy of the Suzhou Creek waterfront and cultural and creative products from the “Half Marathon Suzhou Creek”-themed collection added to the lively atmosphere. 

In the interactive experience zone, the “Light of Warmth” was well embodied by stamp collecting, message sharing and film screenings to create a welcoming space where every visitor could take part in the cross-cultural exchange. 

The craftsmanship heritage zone interpreted the “Light of Craftsmanship” via the century-old Hero Brand pens, bamboo splints-woven products, etc., highlighting the brilliance of Eastern craftsmanship. 

The light and shadow window zone represented the “Light of Development”. Warm light passed through suspended golden bookmarks, casting colorful reflections across the walls and floor to echo the colored glass windows of Milan Cathedral. 

During the event, local residents and visitors posed for photos with light and shadow-themed bookmarks, wrote heartfelt messages on postcards, and captured joyful moments with instant cameras. 

They also collected commemorative stamps as keepsakes, experienced the elegance of Eastern writing with Hero Brand pens, and watched the VR film about Half Marathon Suzhou Creek, referring to the Putuo District section of Suzhou Creek in Shanghai, for an immersive introduction of Putuo. 

By transcending barriers of language and distance, the pop-up event brought the urban charm of Putuo to people in Milan through experiences that were tangible, engaging and memorable.. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350373.html
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967738/photo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-spring-shanghai–putuo-day-pop-up-event-allows-putuo-district-to-shine-in-milan-302755578.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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