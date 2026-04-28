21.9 C
Firenze
martedì 28 Aprile 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Milan Design Week 2026: Haier and Fisher & Paykel double down on premium global brand power, pushing boundaries to empower better living

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
3 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

MILAN, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Haier Group (Haier) has successfully concluded its exhibition at Milan Design Week 2026, held from April 21 to 26. The event further strengthens Haier’s global brand matrix as a premium, innovative force in international markets. 

Haier presented a six-zone immersive experience blending design, adaptive technology, and connected ecosystems. As Haier Group’s premium brand, Fisher & Paykel also staged a successful showcase at the event, unveiling the Nature—Ritual at EuroCucina and releasing its State of the Art Collection, reaffirming the Group’s commitment to human-centered, artistically infused living. 

The joint presence marked a significant milestone in Haier’s multi-brand global strategy, showcasing how two distinct brands, one rooted in smart ecosystems, the other in heritage design, together elevate the standard for modern living. 

Building a global premium innovation brand matrix 

Haier’s multi-brand global service matrix stems from a long‑term commitment to deep market cultivation, grounded in its early strategic footprint. Over three decades, it has evolved from exporter to fully localized player with factories, R&D centers and marketing hubs set up globally, completing its “Trinity” model of local R&D, manufacturing, and marketing. 

The impact of Haier’s innovation-driven strategy is evident across its brand portfolio. In 2012, Haier Group acquired Fisher & Paykel, the global premium home appliance company from Aotearoa New Zealand, and the synergy between the two companies has delivered significant results across global expansion, technological innovation, product iteration, and market leadership. 

Shifting from shareholder‑driven to user‑driven innovation, Haier has enabled differentiated brand positioning for both Haier and Fisher & Paykel in Australia and New Zealand. Empowered by Haier, the New Zealand R&D center, one of Haier’s five global hubs, has accelerated breakthroughs in drawer systems, direct drive motors, and linear compressors. Notably, Fisher & Paykel washing machines rose from less than 1% to 22% market share in Australia in just 18 months, and is also leading in refrigerators and outdoor products. 

In 2025, Fisher & Paykel’s 60cm Series 11 Minimal Combi-Steam Oven and 91cm Series 11 Integrated Refrigerator Freezer earned Red Dot’s Best of the Best award, a recognition of the brand’s own design excellence, with Haier enabling the brand to scale and thrive without compromising its heritage. 

Haier is also accentuating local growth through R&D and manufacturing through building robust local footprints around the world. 

Through strategic sports marketing, Haier has strengthened emotional ties with international consumers. As a global partner of Roland‑Garros, the ATP Tour, and an official partner of Liverpool FC, PSG, and Serie A, Haier introduced the “Haier‑Cam” referee camera, which has been used in over 100 Serie A matches, placing fans at the heart of the action. These partnerships go beyond logos, creating shared moments of passion and driving tangible brand uplift. 

Beyond smart appliances, Haier is expanding its health, digital, and new energy footprints globally. It has built a life sciences hub in the UK and Netherlands, supplying ultra-low temperature freezers to Oxford University, Imperial College, and hospitals in Bologna and Copenhagen. Haier New Energy has deployed distributed solar, storage, and balcony power solutions in over 50 countries. 

Looking ahead, Haier remains committed to building a global innovation brand matrix, guided by its vision: “More Creation, More Possibilities.” By continuously pushing the boundaries of technology, localization, and cross-industry ecosystems, Haier aims to unlock new value for users and partners alike: shaping a smarter, more sustainable future for homes and businesses around the world. 

For more information:Visit the official websites: Haier | Fisher & Paykel
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967650/image1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967649/image2.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milan-design-week-2026-haier-and-fisher–paykel-double-down-on-premium-global-brand-power-pushing-boundaries-to-empower-better-living-302755529.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

Xinhua Silk Road: Spring Shanghai • Putuo Day pop-up event allows Putuo District to shine in Milan

Immediapress

MATRIX RENEWABLES FINALIZZA UN FINANZIAMENTO NON RECOURSE DA 245 MILIONI DI STERLINE PER IL SUO PROGETTO DI STORAGE A BATTERIE DA 500 MW IN...

Immediapress

Bridge to Life Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at The 2026 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS) in Geneva, Switzerland, May...

Immediapress

12Go Launches a ChatGPT App, Opening Asia’s Largest Ground and Sea Transport Network to AI-Native Travelers

Immediapress

Natural Field Releases Research Findings on NFTriSolve® Co-Loading Liposome Technology

Immediapress

Fox ESS si posiziona al n. 1 nello stoccaggio energetico residenziale a livello globale

Immediapress

Traditional Japanese Craft “Awa Ai” Heads to 2026 Venice Biennale: Atelier Seiran to Present “The Root of Life” in Official Collateral Event

Immediapress

Labor Day Recovery Starts Here: LiberNovo Omni Redefines Work & Recovery with Dynamic Ergonomics

Immediapress

Stop Food Waste Day: il Norwegian Seafood Council racconta lo Stoccafisso Norvegese, un pesce senza sprechi

Immediapress

SINEXCEL Powers Latvia’s Largest Wind Farm Energy Storage Project with Advanced 1725kW PCS

Immediapress

Il provider premium di workspace tedesco-svizzero si espande in Italia: Satellite Office apre una sede nel cuore di Milano

Immediapress

CARB-X awards funding to AdJane to advance its nOMV platform-derived vaccine for the prevention of gonorrhea

Carica altri
Firenze
poche nuvole
21.9 ° C
23.5 °
21 °
32 %
2.2kmh
18 %
Mar
24 °
Mer
25 °
Gio
19 °
Ven
21 °
Sab
25 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2041)ultimora (998)Video Adnkronos (314)ImmediaPress (293)Tecnologia (78)salute (67)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati