Bybit EU Strengthens European Positioning Ahead of MiCAR Transition

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

VIENNA, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Europe approaches a defining moment for the digital asset industry, Bybit EU continues to build its long-term European presence ahead of the end of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) transition period on 1 July 2026.

The implementation of MiCAR marks one of the most significant regulatory developments in the history of the European crypto industry, establishing a unified framework for crypto-asset services across the European Economic Area (EEA). As the transition period concludes, unauthorized Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) are expected to complete their wind-down processes in line with guidance from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), accelerating the market’s shift toward regulated and locally aligned platforms.

Europe’s crypto market is entering a new phase — one increasingly defined by transparency, operational resilience, and regulatory clarity. As the industry matures, users are looking not only for access to digital assets, but also for platforms built to operate within Europe’s evolving framework.

Bybit EU GmbH operates under a MiCAR licence granted by Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) and is headquartered in Vienna, serving users across the EEA through a dedicated European structure.

“Europe is setting the foundations for a more mature and sustainable digital asset ecosystem,” said Mazurka Zeng, CEO of Bybit EU. “As the MiCAR transition progresses, users increasingly value clarity, continuity, and platforms designed with long-term regulatory readiness in mind. Bybit EU was established to support that future and to provide European users with a trusted environment aligned with the region’s evolving standards.”

The company noted that the next phase of the European market is expected to place greater importance on regulatory readiness, local operations, institutional credibility, and user protection — factors that are becoming increasingly central to how users evaluate digital asset platforms.

As part of its broader European strategy, Bybit EU continues to expand its regional presence through compliance-focused operations, local partnerships, educational initiatives, and long-term ecosystem engagement across the EEA.

The company also aims to contribute to broader industry awareness around MiCAR and the implications of Europe’s transition toward a more harmonised regulatory environment for digital assets.

#BybitEU | #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA) – with the exception of Malta – via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: press@bybit.eu



www.bybit.eu



Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions.

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