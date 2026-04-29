Hisense Partners with Phantom Blade Zero to Showcase Next-Gen RGB Gaming Experience

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QINGDAO, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today reaffirmed its partnership with Phantom Blade Zero, serving as the Global Official Partner across both TV and monitor categories for the upcoming title developed by S-GAME.

At Gamescom LATAM 2026, Hisense brings this partnership to life—demonstrating how display technologies can elevate real gameplay scenarios and deepen player immersion, as part of its broader expansion into the gaming ecosystem.

At the core of this collaboration is Hisense’s display technology, which delivers enhanced color expression and contrast performance. For Phantom Blade Zero, this means smoother combat visuals, richer environmental detail, and atmospheric lighting, bringing its cinematic Wuxia-inspired world to life with depth and fluidity. As players step into the role of a warrior navigating fate, every movement, shadow, and strike is rendered with heightened realism.

“Great gaming experiences are built on both emotional immersion and precise responsiveness,” said Paul Zhang, General Manager of Brand and Marketing Department, Hisense Global Commercial Center. “For a title like Phantom Blade Zero, where Wuxia aesthetics meet fast-paced action, our display technology is designed to faithfully express every motion and mood—so players don’t just see the world but feel fully part of it.”

Julius Li, Marketing Director at S-GAME, added: “Together, we bring global audiences a fully immersive cinematic experience: breathless fast-paced combat, a mesmerizing, otherworldly KungfuPunk realm, and sweeping cinematic Wuxia storytelling rich with tangled fate, passion, and rivalry… making every strike, every scene, and every dramatic beat feel vividly, unforgettably real.”

Rooted in its vision to Innovate a Brighter Life, Hisense continues to advance a human-centric approach to innovation—connecting cutting-edge display technology with meaningful user experiences. Through this partnership, Hisense brings players closer to the worlds they play, delivering visuals that are not only more vivid, but intuitive and immersive.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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