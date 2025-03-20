fbpx
SINEXCEL Recognized as a Tier 1 Low-Voltage Power Quality Supplier

(Adnkronos) – SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in power quality, energy storage and EV charging solutions, has been recognized by Wintelligence, a leading industrial research and consulting firm, as a Tier 1 Low-Voltage Power Quality Supplier in China. This recognition underscores SINEXCEL’s product reliability and performance in ensuring stable power for AI data centers (AIDCs) and other mission-critical applications. 

 Pioneering Power Quality Industry SINEXCEL has transformed the industry with two key breakthroughs. In 2017, it localized voltage sag protection, eliminating reliance on foreign solutions and introducing its advanced Active Voltage Conditioner-Real Time Series (AVC-RTS) technology—delivering precision control and industrial-grade reliability while replacing costly imports in semiconductor production. The second breakthrough came with silicon carbide (SiC) integration in active harmonic filters, enhancing voltage endurance, thermal stability, and energy efficiency—setting new global benchmarks. Comprehensive Power Quality Solutions As the demand for uninterrupted, high-quality power grows, SINEXCEL provides a full spectrum of solutions to maintain power stability. These solutions are widely deployed across production facilities, AIDCs, and other critical infrastructure, delivering multi-layered stability while optimizing efficiency and reducing the risk of penalties and excessive operational costs. Global Reach With nearly 20 million amperes of AHF installed across 60+ countries, SINEXCEL’s power quality solutions are driving reliability and efficiency worldwide. As AI evolves, facilities like AIDCs require ever-greater power stability and energy storage capabilities. SINEXCEL remains committed to delivering high-performance solutions that support the world’s most demanding applications—accelerating the transition to a smarter, more sustainable future. About SINEXCEL Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of power quality, energy storage and EV charging solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With 20,000 power quality projects, 12 GW of installed storage capacity and 140,000 EV charging systems deployments, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom. Media Contactmelody_yu@sinexcel.com  Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646142/SINEXCEL_Recognized_a_Tier_1_Low_Voltage_Power_Quality_Supplier.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-recognized-as-a-tier-1-low-voltage-power-quality-supplier-302406975.html
 

 —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

