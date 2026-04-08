H55 Delivers First Commercial, Certifiable Propulsion Battery Modules to BRM Aero for the Bristell B23 Energic Program

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SION, Switzerland and KUNOVICE, Czech Republic, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — H55, a Swiss-based leader in certified electric propulsion and energy storage systems for aviation, has delivered conforming certifiable battery modules to BRM Aero to support the next phase of integration of the fully electric Bristell B23 Energic aircraft.

These modules will advance mechanical integration, marking a key step toward aircraft-level validation of the electric propulsion system.

This milestone represents a significant step toward commercialization, with first deliveries planned in late 2027. Based on orders received to date in both the United States and Europe, production capacity is already secured for the first two years of operations.

This achievement further demonstrates H55’s ability to deliver certification-ready, adaptable energy storage systems supporting both integration and operational requirements across aircraft programs.

“The delivery of conforming modules marks a key step toward commercializing the Bristell B23 Energic,” said Rob Solomon, CEO of H55. “With strong market demand already materializing, we are now moving decisively from development into scaled execution.”

“The Bristell B23 Energic represents a major step forward in making electric aviation a practical reality for pilot training,” said Martin Bristela, CEO of BRM Aero. “Working with H55 allows us to integrate a propulsion solution that meets both certification and operational requirements, bringing us closer to delivering a commercially viable electric aircraft.”

The Bristell B23 Energic program, developed in partnership with BRM Aero, targets the rapidly growing electric pilot training market. The aircraft combines zero-emission operations with significantly reduced operating and maintenance costs, while maintaining the performance and reliability required for intensive training. Its electric propulsion system enables quieter flights, lower energy consumption, and simplified maintenance compared to conventional piston aircraft. Designed with certification and scalability in mind, the B23 Energic provides flight schools with a practical pathway to decarbonize their fleets without compromising operational efficiency or safety.

About Bristell

Founded in 2009 by Milan and Martin Bristela, Bristell by BRM AERO is a Czech aircraft manufacturer specializing in light sport and general aviation aircraft. With comprehensive in-house manufacturing at its Kunovice facility, the company produces 110+ aircraft annually and delivers through 30+ authorized dealers worldwide. Bristell’s portfolio includes FAA- and EASA-certified and MOSAIC aircraft, known for modern Garmin avionics, efficient performance, and a strong safety focus, with features such as all-metal airframes and optional BRS ballistic parachute systems.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company specializing in certified electric propulsion and certification-grade energy storage systems for aviation. The company enables electric aviation to scale by transforming commercial lithium cells into aviation-safe Energy Storage Systems that regulators approve, insurers underwrite, and OEMs can deploy repeatedly as a certified propulsion platform across aircraft programs. This is achieved through independent cell characterization, rigorous incoming screening, redundant safety architectures, and regulator-aligned testing designed around worst-case failure scenarios.

Founded as the technological legacy of the Solar Impulse program, H55 builds on more than two decades of hands-on electric aviation experience. The company has designed, built, and flown multiple electric aircraft and has accumulated more than 2,000 hours of fully electric flight with zero battery-related incidents—providing the operational depth required to execute certification-grade programs, not merely comply with them.

H55 benefits from a strong and experienced leadership team that combines deep expertise in scaling technology companies with hands-on operational execution. Together, these capabilities support a reliable transition from certified design to repeatable series manufacturing. H55’s platform-based approach, in which certification evidence compounds across programs, reduces adoption risk while facilitating the capital-efficient deployment of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft.

Media Contact

Axelle Krummenacher+41 79 464 22 60press@h55.

ch www

.h55.ch



H55 SA

Route de l’Aéroport 10 1950 Sion

Switzerland



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