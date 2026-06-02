Infosys Expands Strategic Collaboration with DNB Bank ASA to Modernize Financial Crime Operations

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Leveraging NICE Actimize X–Sight platform, the collaboration unifies DNB’s financial crime systems into an intelligence driven, cloud-native platform

BENGALURU, India, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA (DNB), Norway’s largest bank, to modernize its Financial Crime (FinCrime) operations using NICE Actimize X-Sight Enterprise platform. Through this engagement, Infosys will help DNB transform fragmented, legacy systems into a unified, intelligence-driven, cloud-native platform that enhances risk insights, improves detection accuracy, and strengthens multi-jurisdiction regulatory compliance.

As the systems integration partner, Infosys will in collaboration with DNB lead the end-to-end modernization of the bank’s FinCrime technology landscape, including enterprise architecture design, platform integration, and data migration. It will consolidate key functions including customer and payment screening, customer due diligence, and transaction and fraud monitoring onto a single, scalable SaaS platform with unified enterprise case management.

Leveraging its expertise in transforming anti-FinCrime systems, Infosys will implement NICE Actimize X-Sight platform, a secure and scalable system that supports seamless data integration, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation. Infosys will integrate X-Sight’s key solutions for anti-money laundering and fraud to provide DNB with a holistic view of customer risk visibility and improve detection of complex and evolving financial crime patterns. By implementing the platform’s AI-driven capabilities, Infosys will deliver value at scale, enabling advanced automation and laying the groundwork for continuous innovations, including intelligent orchestration and AI-assisted investigations. This will enhance detection accuracy, accelerate investigations with actionable insights, and improve DNB’s response time to regulatory demands, future-proofing its financial crime controls.

Elin Sandnes, COO and Group Executive Vice President Technology & Services, DNB, said, “Protecting customers and the integrity of the financial system requires us to continuously raise the bar on detection and investigation. By working closely with Infosys and leveraging NICE Actimize’s X–Sight Enterprise platform, we are enhancing our ability to detect, investigate, and prevent complex financial crime more effectively, while supporting our long–term digital transformation and regulatory compliance objectives.”

Craig Costigan, Chief Executive Officer, NICE Actimize, said “Financial institutions globally are seeking more intelligent, cloud–native approaches to combat evolving financial crime. Through this collaboration with Infosys, our X–Sight Enterprise platform’s AI-driven capabilities will help protect DNB and its customers from growing fraud and financial crimes, while boosting operational efficiency and reducing costs.”

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, “Legacy systems are struggling to keep pace with the rapid evolution of financial crime. By consolidating anti–money laundering and fraud capabilities onto an AI–enabled enterprise cloud platform, we’re helping DNB Bank ASA move from fragmented controls to a unified, intelligence–led operating model. This allows the bank to detect earlier, investigate smarter, and respond with greater consistency across jurisdictions. This modernization program reinforces our role as the strategic system integration and transformation lead, bringing intelligent operations to unlock AI value at scale across monitoring, detection, and investigations.”

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB is Norway’s largest financial services group and one of the largest in the Nordic region in terms of market capitalisation. The Group offers a full range of financial services, including loans, savings, advisory services, insurance and pension products for retail and corporate customers.

DNB’s mobile solutions, internet bank, customer service centres, real estate broking- and branch offices in Norway as well as international offices ensure that we are present where our customers are. We are a major operator in a number of industries, for which we also have a Nordic or international strategy.

DNB is now much more than Norway’s largest bank and a key business in the Norwegian economy. As Norway’s largest bank we are also a leading technology company.

About NICE Actimize

As a global leader in artificial intelligence, platform services, and cloud solutions, NICE Actimize excels in preventing fraud, detecting financial crime, and supporting regulatory compliance. Over 1,000 organizations across more than 70 countries trust NICE Actimize to protect their institutions and safeguard assets throughout the entire customer lifecycle. With NICE Actimize, customers gain deeper insights and mitigate risks. Learn more at www.niceactimize.com.

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE’s platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world’s Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence (“AI”), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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