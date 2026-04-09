Landis+Gyr EMEA begins a new chapter as a standalone company

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

CHAM, Switzerland, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Landis+Gyr EMEA, formerly part of the Landis+Gyr Group, begins a new chapter as a standalone company, primarily serving customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Following the completion of the transaction, the EMEA business is now wholly owned by AURELIUS. The new ownership structure provides strategic support and greater operational focus as the company continues to develop its portfolio in advanced metering, network intelligence and digital infrastructure solutions.

With more than 2.800 employees in 19 countries, the organisation operates with the same management team and retains its regional footprint, continuing to play a key role in supporting utilities and infrastructure operators across the region.

“The completion of the transaction marks an important milestone for our company,” said Robert Evans, CEO of Landis+Gyr EMEA. “Our new standalone position, supported by AURELIUS, offers a unique opportunity to further unleash the potential of this great business. We are proud of our history, our heritage and expertise developed as part of Landis+Gyr and we continue to serve our customers with greater focus and trusted reliability.”

Over the coming months, the company will introduce its new identity, marking the next phase of evolution as a standalone organisation.

About Landis+Gyr EMEA

Landis+Gyr EMEA, formerly part of the Landis+Gyr Group, supports electricity, gas, water and thermal utilities in managing increasingly complex networks, improving operational efficiency and enabling more sustainable use of resources.With decades of experience in critical infrastructure technology, the company provides advanced metering, network intelligence and digital solutions to utilities and infrastructure operators primarily across Europe, Middle East and Africa.As a standalone organisation, Landis+Gyr EMEA builds on long-standing customer relationships and proven technology capabilities, backed by experienced regional teams.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-emea-begins-a-new-chapter-as-a-standalone-company-302737316.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress