13.2 C
Firenze
giovedì 9 Aprile 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Landis+Gyr EMEA begins a new chapter as a standalone company

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

CHAM, Switzerland, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Landis+Gyr EMEA, formerly part of the Landis+Gyr Group, begins a new chapter as a standalone company, primarily serving customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 

Following the completion of the transaction, the EMEA business is now wholly owned by AURELIUS. The new ownership structure provides strategic support and greater operational focus as the company continues to develop its portfolio in advanced metering, network intelligence and digital infrastructure solutions. 

With more than 2.800 employees in 19 countries, the organisation operates with the same management team and retains its regional footprint, continuing to play a key role in supporting utilities and infrastructure operators across the region. 

“The completion of the transaction marks an important milestone for our company,” said Robert Evans, CEO of Landis+Gyr EMEA. “Our new standalone position, supported by AURELIUS, offers a unique opportunity to further unleash the potential of this great business. We are proud of our history, our heritage and expertise developed as part of Landis+Gyr and we continue to serve our customers with greater focus and trusted reliability.” 

Over the coming months, the company will introduce its new identity, marking the next phase of evolution as a standalone organisation. 

About Landis+Gyr EMEA 

Landis+Gyr EMEA, formerly part of the Landis+Gyr Group, supports electricity, gas, water and thermal utilities in managing increasingly complex networks, improving operational efficiency and enabling more sustainable use of resources.With decades of experience in critical infrastructure technology, the company provides advanced metering, network intelligence and digital solutions to utilities and infrastructure operators primarily across Europe, Middle East and Africa.As a standalone organisation, Landis+Gyr EMEA builds on long-standing customer relationships and proven technology capabilities, backed by experienced regional teams. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-emea-begins-a-new-chapter-as-a-standalone-company-302737316.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

L’azienda innovatrice del settore e-bike Avinox alimenta la prossima generazione di biciclette elettriche con il lancio di Avinox M2S e Avinox M2 insieme a...

Immediapress

First Implant of KingstronBio’s ProStyle M® Transcatheter Mitral Valve System Successfully Completed in National Multicenter Confirmatory Study

Immediapress

REPT BATTERO achieves first annual profit of RMB 681 million in 2025

Immediapress

Europa L. – Lazio operazione rimonta contro il Bodo Conference L. – Fiorentina, trionfo a 1,33 su Sisal.it, in discesa con il Celje

Immediapress

Europlex, Milano: “Abbiamo scelto di realizzare i manufatti alimentari in plastica senza melamina, sono più sicuri”

Immediapress

Noleggio a lungo termine, il modello di Azure srl tra assistenza diretta e flessibilità operativa

Immediapress

Pasqua 2025: Boom delle colombe artigianali a Roma

Immediapress

R&S Ponteggi, Napoli: “L’eccellenza napoletana che rivoluziona i lavori in quota”

Immediapress

Pubblicato il rapporto annuale 2024 del Centro Studi Egualia sull’uso dei farmaci equivalenti in Italia

Immediapress

SNAI – Europa League: la Lazio crede nell’impresa col Bodo «1» nei 90’ a 1,35, passaggio del turno a 2,40

Immediapress

C.N.E – Federimprese Europa: attivo lo sportello ricerca bandi nazionali ed europei per imprese e cittadini promosso dalla Presidente Nazionale Mary Modaffari

Immediapress

Uropp Finance®: il partner strategico per le imprese italiane che puntano alla crescita attraverso la finanza agevolata

Carica altri
Firenze
cielo sereno
13.2 ° C
13.9 °
12.8 °
69 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Gio
22 °
Ven
23 °
Sab
24 °
Dom
23 °
Lun
18 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (1183)ultimora (711)sport (148)salute (56)Tecnologia (56)lavoro (50)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati