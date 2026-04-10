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Milesight Launches EG71, the Industry’s First Unified Gateway for Deep Building Integration

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

XIAMEN, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT products, announced the launch of the EG71 Building IoT Gateway, designed to address smart building integration challenges. 

As smart buildings scale in complexity, integration remains the industry’s key bottleneck. Fragmented protocols, including BACnet, Modbus, KNX, M-Bus, I/O, and LoRaWAN®, continue to operate in isolation, forcing integrators to rely on multiple gateways and protocol converters. 

Milesight’s EG71 Building IoT Gateway is designed to simplify this complexity by enabling deep integration across both wired and wireless devices. It unifies major building protocols connectivity into a single device, including Modbus, BACnet, KNX, M-Bus, I/O, and LoRaWAN®. The gateway can support up to two thousand devices and twenty thousand data points while maintaining a streamlined architecture without introducing additional gateways or protocol layers. 

The EG71 also delivers industry-leading connectivity, supporting Modbus TCP and BACnet/IP for seamless BMS integration, alongside MQTT(S) and HTTP(S) for secure connections to cloud and third-party platforms. Together, these capabilities create a unified data flow from field devices to applications within one integrated framework. 

Beyond connectivity, the EG71 introduces deeper integration at the edge. With built-in support for Node-RED, Python, and Docker, it enables real-time data processing and application deployment directly at the gateway. This allows sensitive data to remain on-site while reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure or stable network connectivity. 

With the EG71, Milesight moves beyond simply adding another gateway to the ecosystem. We are advancing how gateways enable deep integration. This is a shift from connecting systems to truly integrating them. By improving unified integration, Milesight positions the EG71 as a significant step forward for next-generation smart buildings. 

About Milesight 

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture the most meaningful data and makes it accessible across diverse applications. It innovatively applies emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, and IoT to distinct use scenarios. With a commitment to making sensing matter, Milesight quickly responds to customer-specific challenges and collaborates with an expanding network of partners to deliver unique data value. It is determined to make real, positive impacts in smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent security, smart cities, and beyond. 

ContactAviva LiMarketing & Brand Director, Milesightaviva@milesight.com
 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441385/Milesight_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milesight-launches-eg71-the-industrys-first-unified-gateway-for-deep-building-integration-302735593.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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