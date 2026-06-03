XbotGo Names Julián Alvarez Global Brand Ambassador Ahead of 2026 World Cup

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Partnership Launches “Dare To Dream” Campaign Focused on Youth Sports Visibility, Grassroots Football, and AI-Powered Sports Storytelling

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — XbotGo, the AI sports camera company transforming how athletes, families, and communities capture the game, today announced Argentine football star and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Julián Alvarez as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Following XbotGo’s latest camera release, the Falcon, this partnership marks a major milestone in XbotGo’s global expansion and launches the company’s worldwide “Dare To Dream” campaign ahead of football’s biggest global tournament.

Known for his journey from a small town in Argentina to football’s biggest stage, the player nicknamed “La Araña” (“The Spider”) will work with XbotGo on an initiative focused on grassroots football culture, youth sports visibility, and increasing access to high-quality sports storytelling through AI-powered technology. “We deeply admire Julián’s relentless drive and humility,” said XbotGo CEO Dr. David Tan. “His journey embodies the ‘Dare To Dream’ spirit, making him the perfect inspiration for young athletes everywhere.”

“Football’s most meaningful moments do not belong only to professionals in massive stadiums,” Tan continued. “They also belong to children playing their first match, families on the sidelines, community clubs, and athletes whose stories too often go unseen. What connects Julián and XbotGo is more than success. It is the belief that people can achieve things that once felt impossible, whether that means reaching the world’s biggest stage or making professional-level sports storytelling accessible to everyday athletes and families.”

The campaign arrives at a moment when football fandom is rapidly evolving from passive viewing into active participation. Across social and live streaming platforms, millions now document, share, and relive football journeys in real time. In the weeks ahead, XbotGo will launch a series of social media Interactive Game Challenges featuring the Argentine champion during the biggest sporting event in the world.

Today, Julián looks back fondly at his childhood playing at the local pitch and wishes he had more cherished moments preserved forever. “I think XbotGo Falcon allows families to enjoy the moment while keeping those memories forever,” he said. “And for young players, being able to watch their own matches and learn little by little can really help them improve over time.”

As a new father, Julián sees his own Falcon getting a lot of use, both for himself and his young family. “In my training sessions, at home playing with my son in the future. Falcon is a great way to analyze your game,” he said. “It has 4K resolution, a dual camera, and automatic tracking without needing to use your hands. It’s a very complete product that would help me a lot in my day-to-day life.”

The partnership follows XbotGo’s recent major ecosystem integration with youth sports platform TeamSnap, locking in a comprehensive distribution pipeline that connects automated streaming infrastructure directly to millions of active family team calendars.

Together, these initiatives reflect XbotGo’s broader mission to expand visibility in sports and help ensure that important moments, at every level of the game, can be seen, shared, and remembered.

For more information about XbotGo, the Falcon hardware, and the “Dare To Dream” campaign, visit

www.xbotgo.com.

About XbotGoXbotGo is a global leading brand of AI sports cameras, founded by Dr. David Tan – a computer vision expert, hardware innovator, and passionate soccer dad. Driven by the belief that everyone should be able to capture and relive their best sports moments, XbotGo makes pro-level videography easy and accessible for all.

Media Contacts:Gabriel RoxasPR@xbotgo.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991041/David_and_Julian.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991043/Julian_Holding_Falcon.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927810/5994732/XbotGo_New_Black_Logo.jpg



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