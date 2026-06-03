APsystems Unveils New AI-Powered Micro-site & Residential Solar-Storage Solutions at SNEC 2026

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SHANGHAI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — APsystems showcases its latest solar-storage innovations at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai. Upholding the philosophy “Grounded in Safety, Powering Solar-Storage Integration”, the company has launched seven new product lines spanning four energy storage solution categories: AC coupling, hybrid AC-DC coupling, off-grid and string-type energy storage. Its micro-site and residential storage solutions are major highlights of the showcase.

AI & VPP Intelligence Boost User Economic Returns

Global demand for smarter, more efficient residential solar-storage solutions continues to rise. To meet growing expectations for intelligent energy management and higher economic returns, APsystems has launched a full suite of smart balcony and household solar-storage solutions with built-in AI algorithm optimization and seamless VPP interoperability. Powered by APsystems’ in-house BESS AI model, these solutions take dynamic electricity prices, weather conditions and users’ energy consumption habits into account to boost on-site PV self-consumption and reduce household energy costs. For example, the new Lake 6 Plug-in ESS delivers average annual savings of 1,876 euros per household. Additionally, all new residential storage products support VPP trading, enabling users to earn extra revenue by participating in grid transactions.

Lake 6 – Plug-and-Play AC-Coupled ESS for Balcony Solar

As a flagship new product, the 6kWh Lake 6 AC-coupled ESS is fitted with 314Ah large-capacity cells. Tailored for balcony PV systems, it stores surplus daytime solar power for peak usage and greatly reduces energy waste. This compact, all-in-one solution features tool-free plug-and-play installation and wide compatibility with common household loads. With a 2500W rated output, it supports most high-power home appliances and delivers up to 8,000 charge-discharge cycles for long-term stable operation. Integrated power-saving technology lowers standby losses, while the 19.2V low-voltage design and built-in fireproof structure eliminate electrical safety risks. Boasting IP65 dust and water resistance, the unit is suitable for both indoor and outdoor installation, and its low-temperature heating module ensures reliable operation at temperatures as low as -20°C.

LSH-6 & LSA-6 Flagship Residential Storage Inverters

APsystems is debuting two leading residential storage inverters at the expo to meet diverse household needs: the hybrid LSH-6 and AC-coupled LSA-6. The compact LSH-6 integrates PV generation, on/off-grid power supply and smart energy management, offering 6000VA rated output, 9000VA peak output, 97.6% maximum efficiency, and ultra-high DC oversizing, supporting up to 12kW of PV capacity. The upgraded LSA-6 provides 3.68kW–6kW rated output, 9000VA peak standby power and 96.1% peak efficiency. Fully compatible with most existing PV systems, it suits both legacy system retrofits and new residential solar projects.

Both inverters adopt APsystems’ self-developed intelligent control technology for enhanced performance and user experience. Featuring fan-less natural heat dissipation, they operate quietly at 30dB. The 48V low-voltage design removes high-voltage hazards, while 125A high-current charging and discharging enables fast energy replenishment. UPS-level 4ms ultra-fast switching ensures stable operation in off-grid mode. High power density makes the unit 20% smaller than conventional models. Wiring can be completed without removing the enclosure, and flexible parallel expansion greatly simplifies on-site installation and commissioning. These inverters support parallel connection for flexible capacity expansion. With 4 operating modes available, they fully adapt to all household energy storage scenarios, boosting PV self-consumption and peak-valley arbitrage benefits to deliver efficient and economical smart energy solutions for homes.

At SNEC 2026, APsystems is proudly showcasing its scenario-driven product ecosystem built around safe, efficient and user-friendly solar-storage solutions. Featuring flexible setups and proven reliability, the new lineup meets varied residential energy needs, ensuring stable power supply and long-term economic gains for users.

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