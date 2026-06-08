15.5 C
Firenze
lunedì 8 Giugno 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Camel Energy GmbH Showcases Advanced Battery Technologies at AABC Europe 2026

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

MAINZ, Germany, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Camel Energy GmbH proudly participated in the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC Europe 2026), held in Mainz, Germany, one of the automotive industry’s leading international events dedicated to next-generation battery technologies and electrification. 

During the conference, Camel Energy GmbH presented its latest developments and capabilities in advanced lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery technologies, including innovative cell solutions, battery management systems (BMS), and integrated battery solutions designed to support the evolving needs of global automotive OEMs and mobility applications. 

The event provided an important platform for exchanging insights with industry leaders, OEMs, technology partners, and engineering experts from across the battery and automotive ecosystem. Camel Energy GmbH’s participation reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, electrification, and the development of high-performance and sustainable energy storage solutions for the future of mobility. As the European subsidiary of Camel Group, Camel Energy GmbH continues to expand its presence across Europe, strengthening collaborations with key automotive stakeholders while supporting the transition toward cleaner and smarter mobility solutions. 

About Camel Energy GmbHCamel Energy GmbH is the European subsidiary of Camel Group, a leading global manufacturer of advanced battery and energy storage solutions serving automotive OEMs and industrial customers worldwide. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995555/image1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995554/image2.jpg
 

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/camel-energy-gmbh-showcases-advanced-battery-technologies-at-aabc-europe-2026-302793659.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
15.5 ° C
17.5 °
13.7 °
70 %
0.7kmh
28 %
Lun
30 °
Mar
29 °
Mer
31 °
Gio
29 °
Ven
30 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2064)ultimora (1106)ImmediaPress (283)Video Adnkronos (271)sport (91)salute (73)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati