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CHIGEE Launches SR-1: Automotive-Grade 77GHz Radar Built for Motorcycles

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Universal-fit blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alerts and rear collision warning for virtually any bike. 

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CHIGEE today announced the SR-1 Millimeter-Wave Radar System, a motorcycle-specific rider-assistance device that brings car-grade radar safety to riders on almost any bike. Built around an automotive-grade 77GHz sensor, the SR-1 continuously monitors the area behind and beside the motorcycle, alerting riders to hidden vehicles, unsafe lane changes, risky overtakes and fast-closing traffic. 

Rather than adapting a car system for two wheels, CHIGEE engineered the SR-1 specifically around how motorcycles move through traffic. It runs four independent warning algorithms at once — Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Active Overtaking Alert and Rear Collision Warning — each tuned to a distinct riding scenario, with adjustable sensitivity. 

The 77GHz frequency delivers millimeter-level accuracy when measuring distance and relative speed, while filtering out interference from signs and other roadside signals. A 2Tx/4Rx antenna sweeps a 110° field behind the bike with a detection range of up to 70 meters, working through rain, fog, dust and darkness. 

The SR-1 also works both ways. A high-brightness light built into the radar module flashes automatically when a vehicle closes dangerously fast from behind, alerting the approaching driver — turning a passive sensor into an active safety device. 

Installation is straightforward: the module mounts to the tail, indicators attach to the mirrors, and a single harness ties into the 12V circuit. The included indicators deliver core warnings with no display required, while pairing with CHIGEE AIO-5 and AIO-6 displays adds on-screen radar data and audible alerts. An optional CG BSD Radar Mirror Kit integrates the indicators directly into the mirrors. 

“We wanted to give every motorcycle a genuine extra sense, with hardware built to automotive standards,” said the CHIGEE team. 

The CHIGEE SR-1 is now officially on sale at the official CHIGEE website, priced at US$219. 

The SR-1 is a rider-assistance product and cannot eliminate all risk; riders should always check mirrors and stay aware of road conditions. 

About CHIGEE 

CHIGEE develops smart riding technology for motorcyclists, bringing car-grade intelligence and safety to two wheels. 

Media Contact:press@chigeego.com
 

  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993946/CHIGEE_Launches_SR_1_Automotive_Grade_77GHz_Radar_Built_for_Motorcycles__2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993947/CHIGEE_Launches_SR_1_Automotive_Grade_77GHz_Radar_Built_for_Motorcycles__1.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994048/CHIGEE_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chigee-launches-sr-1-automotive-grade-77ghz-radar-built-for-motorcycles-302792418.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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