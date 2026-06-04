HiTHIUM Showcases 8-Hour LDES Solution and New Products at SNEC 2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On June 3, 2026, HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage solutions and services provider, exhibited its world’s first 8-hour-native long-duration energy storage (LDES) solution, the ∞Power 6.9MWh BESS, at SNEC 2026. It also unveiled its new ∞Cell 650Ah large-capacity energy storage battery and ∞Power 10+MWh product solution.

As global renewable energy installations expand, energy storage duration is rapidly evolving from the traditional 2–3 hours toward 4–8 hours. LDES is playing an increasingly important role in renewable energy integration, grid flexibility and resilience, and the safe, stable operation of power systems.

In response to the LDES era’s demand for cost efficiency, safety, reliability and large-scale delivery, HiTHIUM has built a complete technology system spanning dedicated battery cells and integrated BESS solutions, driven by its core strengths in cost leadership, service excellence, and safety and reliability.

Natively Customized for 8 Hours, Redefining the Value Standard for LDES

At the exhibition, HiTHIUM team delivered presentations on LDES trends and product innovation. In a keynote speech titled “Long-Duration Powering, Green Energy Enduring: Ultra-Long-Duration Energy Storage System Solutions and New Product Debut,” Kay Ye, HiTHIUM’s Product Director, noted that amid rising renewable energy penetration, more frequent extreme weather, an intensifying “duck curve” and growing grid stability pressure, LDES is emerging as new infrastructure for power system security.

To address key industry challenges, HiTHIUM introduced the ∞Power 6.9MWh 8-hour LDES system. Powered by the world’s first 1300Ah battery cell dedicated to LDES, the system is natively designed at the cell level to achieve over 6.9MWh capacity and stable 8-hour output within a standard 20-foot container. With a design life of up to 25 years, it supports side-by-side and back-to-back deployment, helping reduce project land use and construction costs.

The system integrates environmentally friendly innovations, including low-GWP coolant, leakage-prevention design, and recyclable structural components. For safety, HiTHIUM has developed a multi-layer protection architecture covering intrinsic cell safety, active and passive protection at the battery container level, and intelligent BMS management.

New ∞Cell 650Ah Makes Its Debut

Another highlight was the debut of HiTHIUM’s ∞Cell 650Ah large-capacity energy storage battery and ∞Power 10+MWh product solution. Backed by strong R&D capabilities in battery cells and ESS solutions, HiTHIUM continues to upgrade its portfolio with customer value at the core. The new products enrich HiTHIUM’s large-capacity battery and system portfolio, improving overall project returns through higher energy density and greater system integration efficiency, while offering more options for diversified scenarios and strengthening global competitiveness.

Additionally, HiTHIUM showcased a full-scenario portfolio including ∞Cell 1300Ah, 1175Ah and 587Ah battery cells, the ∞Power 6.25MWh 2–4h BESS, the ∞Cell N162Ah and ∞Power N2.28MWh 1h sodium-ion BESS, ∞Block 261kWh and 418kWh commercial and industrial energy storage cabinets, and residential energy storage products such as HeroEE MaxPower 8 AIO and HeroEE16.

Deepening Southeast Asia Presence with 1GWh Strategic Cooperation in Vietnam

During the exhibition, HiTHIUM and DSS Solar signed a three-year 1GWh strategic cooperation agreement for Vietnam’s residential, commercial and industrial energy storage markets. The partnership combines HiTHIUM’s strengths in product solutions, advanced manufacturing and supply chain capabilities with DSS Solar’s local channels and project development services to promote scaled deployment in Vietnam and support regional energy transition and green development.

Built on a dual technology roadmap of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, HiTHIUM has established a complete product matrix covering 1- to 8-hour applications. Looking ahead, HiTHIUM will continue to focus on LDES as a strategic priority, advancing innovation and global expansion to accelerate large-scale deployment and support the global green energy transition.

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