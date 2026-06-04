Natural Field to Showcase Joint Health Innovation and New Research Data at CPHI China 2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

XI’AN, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Natural Field recently announced the completion of a Phase I functional evaluation study on ingredients designed to support joint health and cartilage repair. The results demonstrated that the ingredients in the formulation exhibited significant cartilage repair activity in an internationally recognized patented zebrafish cartilage injury model, providing new scientific evidence for the development of products targeting joint health, sports nutrition, and healthy aging.

The study evaluated a range of innovative ingredient combinations featuring glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, calcium alpha-ketoglutarate (Calcium AKG), vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and rare ginsenosides. Under the experimental conditions, all ten sample groups exhibited significant cartilage repair activity in the zebrafish cartilage injury model. According to the study’s conclusions, under Phase I experimental conditions, all ten samples showed cartilage repair effects, as evidenced by increased cartilage fluorescence intensity and improved mobility. In the cartilage repair evaluation, several samples demonstrated superior repair effects compared with the positive control, sodium chondroitin sulfate. Among them, Sample 5 showed the best performance, achieving a 55% cartilage injury repair rate. In the evaluation of locomotor behavior, Sample 5 achieved a 106% repair efficacy.

Driven by global population aging and the continued expansion of the active health and wellness market, joint health has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories within the dietary supplement industry. As consumers seek evidence-based health solutions, demand for scientifically validated natural ingredients continues to rise across joint health, mobility, and healthy aging applications.

Natural Field continues to expand its portfolio of nutrition and wellness solutions while strengthening its scientific evidence base through independent third-party research and validation. At CPhI China 2026, the company will showcase its latest research findings and innovative ingredients at Booth E4E38 in Shanghai.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the application potential of Natural Field’s functional ingredients in joint health, anti-aging, and healthy aging solutions. The company also looks forward to engaging with global customers, partners, and industry experts to exchange insights on market trends, technological innovation, and future collaboration opportunities.

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