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OpenWay collaborates with Visa to help banks launch new payment products at speed and scale

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, OpenWay, a global provider of digital payment software, announces its collaboration with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to help financial institutions in Asia Pacific bring new payment propositions to market more efficiently. 

 

Banks across Asia Pacific are under increasing pressure to launch new payment experiences more quickly while managing integration complexity, operational resilience, and evolving customer expectations. OpenWay sees growing demand from banks and fintechs for flexible platforms that support faster innovation without large-scale infrastructure replacement. 

The collaboration enables banks, processors, and fintechs to launch selected Visa payment capabilities faster on OpenWay’s Way4 digital software payments platform. Earlier coordination between Visa and OpenWay on selected product requirements and implementation frameworks helps simplify implementation and shorten deployment timelines. 

By teaming up with Visa, OpenWay gains earlier alignment on selected Visa product requirements and implementation frameworks, helping accelerate readiness for future deployments across Asia Pacific and beyond. 

Way4 platform supports card issuing, digital wallets, merchant acquiring, real-time payments, and other payment services on a single real-time platform used by banks, processors, and fintechs globally. The platform is designed to help financial institutions launch and scale new payment propositions with high configurability and operational reliability at speed. Way4 can run on premises, in the cloud, as dedicated SaaS, or in hybrid deployment models. 

This builds on several recent product initiatives supported on Way4. These include Visa Flexible Credential, which allows cardholders to access multiple funding sources through one credential, and Visa Fleet 2.0, which supports fleet-related payment use cases. Additional Visa products and services are expected to follow within the same collaboration framework. 

“Asia Pacific continues to lead global payment innovation, and banks are looking for ways to deliver new customer propositions faster and more efficiently,” said Rudy Gunawan, Managing Director of OpenWay Asia. “Our collaboration with Visa strengthens our ability to support financial institutions with faster implementation of new payment capabilities on Way4.” 

About OpenWay 

OpenWay is the best-in-class provider of digital payment software solutions for card issuing, digital wallets, merchant acquiring, BNPL, transaction switching, tokenization, and fleet payments, and the best cloud payment systems provider as rated by Gartner, Datos Insights, Ovum, Juniper Research, PayTech. Distinguished as a real-time modern payments software platform, flexible and resilient at scale. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openway-collaborates-with-visa-to-help-banks-launch-new-payment-products-at-speed-and-scale-302779965.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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