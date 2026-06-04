PaidBy® by Xryma Plc, partners with Mastercard to scale cross-border account-to-account payments

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Strategic partnership combines Mastercard’s global Open Finance connectivity and scale with PaidBy®’s orchestration and settlement infrastructure to unlock international A2A payments

AMSTERDAM, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PaidBy®, the global account-to-account (A2A) payment platform developed by Xryma Plc, and Mastercard today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the global adoption of open banking-powered A2A payments and enable seamless cross-border commerce.

Today, open banking payments are largely domestic, forcing merchants into fragmented setups and limiting their ability to scale globally. This partnership addresses that challenge by introducing one of the first scalable cross-border A2A payment models — bringing together connectivity, orchestration, and settlement within a unified framework.

Mastercard provides the global connectivity, scheme-level trust, and scale required to make cross-border A2A payments viable for enterprise merchants. PaidBy® complements this with its proprietary orchestration layer, cross-border settlement infrastructure, dynamic currency capabilities, and merchant payout network.

Together, Mastercard and PaidBy® will enable consumers to pay merchants directly from their bank accounts in their domestic currency, while allowing merchants to receive settlement in their preferred local currency — with simplified reconciliation and next-business-day settlement across markets.

Designed for global merchants, payment service providers (PSPs), and platforms, the partnership creates a scalable foundation for expanding account-to-account payments beyond domestic use cases and into mainstream global commerce.

At first the collaboration expands PaidBy®’s real-time A2A capabilities across Europe and the UK.

“Open banking is at an inflection point, but its full potential depends on the ability to scale beyond domestic markets,” said Nikogiannis Karantzis, Chief Executive Officer of Xryma Plc. “Together with Mastercard, we are bringing connectivity, orchestration, and settlement into a single global model, enabling merchants to move from fragmented A2A setups to a truly international payment experience.”

PaidBy® is built on Xryma’s regulated “banktech” infrastructure, combining payment initiation, multi-currency processing, and real-time settlement into an integrated ecosystem serving businesses across multiple jurisdictions.

Through the partnership, PaidBy® will integrate Mastercard’s Open Finance capabilities into its platform, enabling enterprise-grade payment initiation and high-volume transaction processing through a unified infrastructure layer.

“Account-to-account payments are evolving from a domestic alternative into a global opportunity,” said Valerie Nowak, Head of Open Finance APEMEA at Mastercard. “Xryma brings strong infrastructure and orchestration capabilities, and together we’re combining that with Mastercard’s global network, trusted connectivity, and scale. This allows businesses to move beyond fragmented payment setups and unlock A2A payments as a viable, global payment method.”

As part of Mastercard’s broader Open Finance strategy, the partnership reinforces its commitment to building a globally connected ecosystem that supports a wide range of payment experiences, from account-based payments to value-added services across digital commerce.

The companies will also explore additional value-added services to further connect account-to-account payments with the broader digital payments and commerce landscape.

The announcement comes amid accelerating global demand for faster settlement, reduced payment friction, and improved cash flow visibility, as businesses increasingly seek alternatives to traditional payment rails for cross-border transactions.

About PaidBy®PaidBy® is the global open banking platform developed by Xryma Plc, enabling account-to-account payments, cross-border settlement and local currency merchant settlement worldwide. Built on regulated banking and payments infrastructure, PaidBy® connects banks, financial institutions and businesses through central banking and payment networks across multiple jurisdictions.

PaidBy® Website: https://paidby.globalXryma Plc Website: https://www.xryma.com



About MastercardMastercard powers economies and empowers people in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Together with its customers, Mastercard is building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. The company supports a wide range of digital payment choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Mastercard’s technology, innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Website: https://www.mastercard.com



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