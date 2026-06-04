Result of Annual General Meeting 2026 (AGM) and  Declaration of Dividend for Financial Year 2025

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

04 June 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) announces that its AGM held earlier today all resolutions were approved and agenda items adopted, including the declaration of dividends for the year 2025 as given below:

Total Amount: €24,373,639.95Amount per Share: €0.31 per shareEx-dividend Date: 18 June 2026Record Date: 19 June 2026Payment Date: 26 June 2026

For payment details and more information, you may contact Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A at corporatebrokerage@rabobank.com.

For further information on the contents of the AGM, please visit the following link: https://theon.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/general-meetings



For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com



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