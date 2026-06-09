SNEC 2026 | EVE Energy Secures Over 67GWh in Major Orders, Extending Its Lead in Energy Storage

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHANGHAI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From June 3 to 5, EVE Energy made a major impact at the SNEC PV Photovoltaic Power Conference & Exhibition in Shanghai. The company showcased its full-scenario energy storage portfolio, including the Mr. Big Family series, highlighting its technological leadership and proven mass-production and delivery capabilities. During the exhibition, EVE Energy announced multiple strategic partnerships, with total agreements exceeding 67GWh — a clear validation of its product competitiveness and growing customer trust.

6.9+MWh BESS Stands Out with Dual Strengths in Technology and Delivery

At the event, EVE Energy’s 6.9+MWh energy storage system and the Mr. Big Family series attracted significant attention, driven by their robust product advantages and stable performance.

Built on a mature large-format battery R&D platform, the 6.9+MWh system delivers three breakthrough benefits: high integration efficiency, ultra-long cycle life, and multi-layered safety. Designed in a standard 20-foot container, it increases energy density through higher-capacity cells, CTP (cell-to-pack) integration, and optimized space utilization — significantly lowering upfront capex. Precise thermal management and intelligent equalization technology keep temperature variations tightly controlled throughout operation, enabling over 10,000 cycles and stable performance over the entire system lifespan. The system also features a comprehensive safety architecture, including multi-tier protection and an intelligent fire suppression strategy, setting a new benchmark for large-scale energy storage systems.

Underpinning this product strength is EVE Energy’s advanced manufacturing platform and proven delivery track record. To date, EVE has produced over 3.7 million large-format cells for energy storage applications and achieved stable GWh-level deliveries, reinforcing its production capacity foundation to support global customer project fulfillment.

Over 67GWh in Signed Agreements — Market Trust Well Earned

At the show, EVE Energy signed agreements with Shanghai Electric Power Electronics Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Vertrans Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Savant Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin RY Energy Co., Ltd., and Genesis Energia e Tecnologia Ltda., a Brazil-based energy solution provider. The total contracted capacity exceeded 67GWh, underscoring strong market confidence in EVE’s product and solution offerings.

Strengthening Industrial Ties and Shaping the Future with Partners

Steven Chen, SVP of EVE Energy, along with the company’s core management team, engaged in extensive discussions with industry leaders and supply chain partners. Key topics included trends in large-format battery technology, innovative applications of high-capacity storage systems, global production capacity coordination, and ecosystem co-development — helping to deepen shared strategic vision and expand areas of collaboration.

As the energy storage industry accelerates, EVE Energy will remain focused on advancing large-format battery technologies. Backed by robust production capacity and full-stack in-house R&D, and guided by a long-term strategic vision, EVE is committed to delivering reliable products and stable supply as a trusted global partner — driving the global shift toward a greener, low-carbon energy future.

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